The Last of Us Part II is the most daring and impressive sequel to the games

2013 The last of us it's my favorite video game

He pushed the medium in an exciting new narrative direction with his direct story centering on the relationship between bootlegger Joel and Ellie, a 14-year-old girl who is immune to a mutated Cordyceps infection that devastates the earth and turns humans into zombies. . creatures

More importantly, it often forced the player into awkward situations in an effort to make them sensation something while you play. Even if The last of us It was far from being the first game to pull the fibers of gamers' hearts in a unique way, Naughty Dog's swan song PlayStation 3 felt like it pushed games into a new era where the emotions the player feels are as important as the images and the game. Since then, several other titles have been created along the same lines, with some notable examples such as the PlayStation 4 reboot of God of War, Uncharted 4 and, even more recently, Red Dead Redemption 2.

Fast forward seven years and fortunately The last of us, part II (TLOU2) lives up to its predecessor and, in several ways, manages to overcome it.

Given how much of the enjoyment of the latest Naughty Dog epic comes from the shocking twists of his story, the unexpected twists, and the way his narration unfolds from multiple perspectives, it's impossible to dig into the details without discussing spoilers, which I'm avoiding entirely in this story.

But make no mistake: Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross, the two main writers behind the game, did not play it safe with Ellie's revenge story and the title's effort to offer commentary on the cycle of violence, which might deter some Serial fans. That being said, at the end of the experience, I really did care how the story would end for each of TLOU2The characters and the complexity of the relationships, especially Ellie and her girlfriend Dina.

It is worth noting that there were cases where I missed the simplicity of The last of us easy plot and character development, especially towards the end of the game. The last of us, part II is bigger than the first The last of us Regarding the design and story, which while exciting, can also be detrimental to the narrative that weaves its multi-layered revenge story, especially during the second half of the title.

While much of the reaction to the details of the leaked story seems to come primarily from sexist fans wearing fedora, there is also likely to be at least some of The last of us fans who won't be happy with the game's narrative because it doesn't take the direction they want or expect.

While I understand this perspective to some degree, I urge fans to approach the story with an open mind because leaks don't The Last of Us Part II ’s narrative justice and, in some cases, they are completely wrong. In short, it's not Naughty Dog's job to lean towards what you specifically want to see in the game. Contrary to what some might assume despite not playing TLOU2 however, the game handles all of its characters with respect and ultimately reaches a conclusion as satisfying as that of its predecessor.

Beyond its compelling story, The last of us, part II gameplay is also a leap over the first game. In fact, I would even go as far as to say TLOU2The shooting is the best I have come across in a third person shooter game. In general, Ellie feels more responsive, and the ability to jump and bow opens up several exciting game opportunities.

For example, if you intend to play TLOU2 More quietly, lying face down on the grass and surprising your enemies is immensely satisfying. Some environments also feature platform elements thanks to the new jumping ability. Jumping is not as fluid as what you would experience in other third person action games like the recent one tomb Raider titles or Uncharted 4, the skill adds much-needed maneuverability to the game.

The last of us, part II environments are much more expansive than the first game in terms of range and what you're capable of in them. If you want to play stealthily, there are several options at your disposal. Create a silencer for your pistol and take down enemies with carefully placed headshots, or swim underwater, crawl in the tall grass and stab enemies in the back after following their movement through the "Shooting Mode,quot; system. listen "of the game. Fortunately, unlike most titles that emphasize stealth, TLOU2The game does not fall apart when you are discovered; just go back, hide for a brief period and regroup.

On the other hand, if you want to go with the weapons on fire, TLOU2The gameplay of still remains compelling. However, you probably won't find some of its most interesting stealth mechanics, including bombs, bottles that break to distract enemies, and carefully placed arrows. Some enemy shots, either with pistols or a bow, will even knock Ellie to the ground, forcing you to aim from an awkward position that increases the tension of the game.

Speaking of weapons, each of the TLOU2 ′Weapons, including the hunting rifle, pistol, bow, and more, feel different and adapt to specific situations. If you need to shoot down enemies indoors, it makes sense to take out the shotgun, but if you're taking a quiet approach to combat, the bow or a silenced pistol is the weapon you're looking for. The upgrade system for both weapons and Ellie also gives the game a much-needed sense of progression that I don't feel was so apparent in the first The last of us.

The addition of new enemies, including the terrifying "Stalker,quot;, makes some sections of the game feel like a survival horror title. This offers a welcome change of pace and was not something I expected from the sequel. Imagine yourself crawling slowly down the hallway of an abandoned building, hearing a slight growl that sounds like the combination of a & # 39; Clicker & # 39; and a & # 39; Walker & # 39 ;, turning, shining the flashlight in the direction of the noise, and seeing nothing there, only being randomly attacked five minutes later by a Stalker who has been hunting you.

Continuing with the combat, TLOU2 ′ Two warring factions, the Washington Liberation Front (WLF) and the Seraphites (Scars), deal with the shootings in different ways. For example, the WLF feels like a smarter version of the first The last of us roving bandit groups. They'll flank and hunt you down with amazing intelligence, rushing Ellie when you're low on ammo or in the healing process, and backing off when you've defeated several of her comrades. These enemies once again feel like real people and not AI drones as they will often cry in anguish when you shoot down one of their friends just like the enemies did in the first game.

In comparison, seraphites are more secretive, use arches, and communicate primarily through whistles. This difference between the two factions helps keep combat fresh and entertaining throughout the experience.

While The last of us, part II environments are extensive and huge, fortunately they are still streamlined. However, there is an open section towards the beginning of the game with Ellie and Dina that allows the player to explore and decide what they want to do next. This location is full of moving moments that give context to your relationship and is very reminiscent of Left behind, The last of us Excellent DLC.

Another of the best things about the game is that its automatic saving system is excellent. TLOU2 Expertly track progress after core battles, so you'll never feel like you need to do a lot of backtracking, which is great if you're like me and die a lot but aren't interested in continually retracing your steps.

Visually, The last of us, part II It looks amazing and is the perfect shipment for PlayStation 4. The game runs smoothly in 1440p on the PS4 Pro, though sometimes the console sounds like a helicopter when its fans spin. The subtle details that many have come to expect from a Naughty Dog title, such as stunning facial animation, realistic movement, and urban environments filled with extensive foliage after the continuing fall of modern civilization, are impressive. Even the rampant anti-alias issues that have plagued video games with this generation of consoles are not present in TLOU2.

The performances of the characters, including Ashley Johnson reprising her role as Ellie, and Troy Baker returning as Joel, as well as several other new and well-known faces such as the mysterious key character of Laura Bailey and Shannon Woodward as Dina, are excellent and up to date. height than might be expected. from a critically acclaimed movie.

Usually, TLOU2 it is the best PS4 game and perhaps the most graphically impressive video game of all time.

One of the most compelling things about The last of us, part II He's coming to terms with how much Ellie has evolved since the first game. He is a few years older, stronger, and his combat skills have improved significantly. She is also willing to resort to disturbing, often uncomfortable levels of violence to get what she wants. Though often haunting, this extreme blood never feels out of place in the dark world of TLOU2 Instead, it's another example of the game that evokes feelings that few other video games have tried before. Ellie has intense guilt and rage, which the game does an excellent job of unpacking during the approximately 25-hour experience.

The direction Druckmann and Gross take TLOU2 in is brave, surprising, and sometimes shocking, representing the best sequel to a narrative video game.

The last of us, part II It will launch on June 19 exclusively for PlayStation 4.

For an in-depth look at TLOU2 gameplay, watch Brad Shankar's story about why the game is the best action adventure adventure game you have ever played. A spoiled SyrupCast focused on The Last of Us Part II, as well as my interview with Naughty Dog Vice President and Creative Director Neil Druckmann will also be released on June 19.