The Last of Us Part 2 review: a less confident and less focused sequel

From a narrative perspective, there is no real need to The last of us part 2 exist. The gripping, highly narrated, very human story told by the first game is an almost perfect example of autonomous video game storytelling. The end of that game, where the "hero,quot; condemns the world to continue the disaster for the love of a companion whom he has slowly come to love as a daughter, all while betraying his wishes and protecting her from the truth, is a profound effect and thought. provocative moment that has resonated with players for seven years. The idea of ​​adding something to that silent, independent narrative package feels superfluous at best and free at worst.

But the difference between a happy ending and a sad ending often depends on when you decide to stop telling the story. And it would certainly be a waste to condemn The last of us"Top notch world for a single short game. So now we have The last of us part 2, a game that can't seem to decide if you want to continue with the main story of the first game or pull the camera back to provide a broader view of a fallen world still devastated by the threat of the Infected as zombies.

Nothing good can last

Things bounce back four years after the events of the first game in the incredibly quiet settlement of Jackson, Wyoming. After the almost overwhelming death and decline of the first game, it is shocking to be thrown into a thriving community filled with electricity, commerce, gossip, food and drink, and even happily playing with children. Small groups still regularly patrol the perimeter to keep the infected at bay, but it appears that humanity has gained a bucolic foothold.

The feeling of a slowly returning normal becomes even more bittersweet because we know Ellie is destined not to enjoy it for long. The Ellie we see here is no longer the sweet, energetic, and eager preteen who forged an intimate bond with the gruff Joel in the first game. Time and knowledge have made her harder, more reserved, and more unforgiving than ever. For when external circumstances and the urge for revenge force her out of Jackson's comfort and embark on a dangerous and murderous journey to Seattle, it's not exactly a surprise.

Occasionally we see old Ellie, especially as she is taking her first tentative steps into a truly adult relationship. Dina's love interest is a mild teasing role for Ellie's developing affections here, and her casual jokes during the trip to Seattle recall some of the best bonding moments between Ellie and Joel in the last game.

Find someone to look at you as Dina looks at Ellie.

The way nature has slowly taken over the urban environment in this game is eerily beautiful.

Beautiful views like this are so common that they become routine in this game.

I mean, you turn another corner and you grow, a hauntingly beautiful landscape. Again!

Good use of lighting effects for the game here.

How is Ellie going to get out of this? Or … wait … Ellie is going to get out of this?

It looks bad.

These conversations take place in the midst of the beautiful desolation of a city that has quickly been taken up by the nature that surrounds it: a meme "Nature is healing,quot; made vividly real. Environmental design in Part 2 It is top notch, and each place feels like a real inhabited place that was completely built and then slowly rotted. I could wander aimlessly through the beautiful desolation for hours, choosing ominous touches of ambient storytelling, even if I wasn't looking for materials to ensure my survival in the game.