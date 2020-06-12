The game: I am willing to take responsibility for my mistakes

Rapper The Game turned to social media to share an inspiring video, where he says he's willing to take responsibility for the things he's done wrong.

"I am willing to start by taking responsibility for all my mistakes. You know, my indecisive moments that can turn negative and negatively affect other people," he shared.

The video appears when a judge ruled that his sexual assault accuser, Priscilla Rainey, could take his IMC posting royalties to claim his $ 7.1 million sentence against him.

"If we all hold ourselves accountable, for our own actions individually, [then] we will find peace sooner rather than later. As long as there are people who look different from other people that mean different races … there will always be some kind of civil strife or civil unrest I think the only way for peace to peace, eternally, for all of us, is that we all take individual responsibility for our own actions. That is really the only way. "