The game: I am willing to take responsibility for my mistakes

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Rapper The Game turned to social media to share an inspiring video, where he says he's willing to take responsibility for the things he's done wrong.

"I am willing to start by taking responsibility for all my mistakes. You know, my indecisive moments that can turn negative and negatively affect other people," he shared.

