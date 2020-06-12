The future rapper claims that Nicki Minaj & # 39; deserves to die & # 39; for working with Tekashi!

Bradley Lamb
Future posts a message on his social media, claiming that the snitches deserve to die, and his words likely sparked Tekashi 6ix9ine's protest against him via the live stream Thursday night.

Some think the complaint is as much for 6ix9ine as it is for Nicki Minaj, who this week announced her collaboration before releasing her video for "Trollz,quot; at midnight.

"The results are shown when you bet on yourself … I've been ready, I never waited at any time, I remained solid, I never spoke of pillows, you said a punch, they got up, I lifted these steps," Future wrote.

