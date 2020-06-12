The future rapper claims that Nicki Minaj & # 39; deserves to die & # 39; for working with Tekashi!

Future posts a message on his social media, claiming that the snitches deserve to die, and his words likely sparked Tekashi 6ix9ine's protest against him via the live stream Thursday night.

Some think the complaint is as much for 6ix9ine as it is for Nicki Minaj, who this week announced her collaboration before releasing her video for "Trollz,quot; at midnight.

"The results are shown when you bet on yourself … I've been ready, I never waited at any time, I remained solid, I never spoke of pillows, you said a punch, they got up, I lifted these steps," Future wrote.

"After bragging about himself for a while, Future also left a note on snitches." At the end of the day you work for the police 🐀 I think if you hang yourself with a snitch or a snitch and you deserve to die, but that's just me Ima get a billion and all the murderers love me # facts that I owe you fucking I would say suck my cock but you went to do it … king Pluto # done, trust me. "

Tekashi found out about Future's complaint and assumed it was for him. She then responded to Future, accusing him of being a snitch too.