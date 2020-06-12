The feds grant millions to BART and VTA for mixed-use planning near transit stations – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Federal transportation officials have awarded the Bay Area rapid transit agency $ 2 million and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority more than $ 1.5 million Thursday for development projects intended to improve access to public transport.

Federal Transit Administration officials said BART funds would be used at six heavily used stations in the Richmond BART corridor, with a focus on advancing development on BART land at Ashby, North Berkeley, El Cerrito Plaza and Richmond.

For South Bay, the funds went to carry out detailed development planning that focuses on the proposed BART heavy rail stations at 28th Street, downtown San José and Santa Clara from the BART to the Phase II extension of Silicon Valley.

Only one other California project received funding: the Riverside County Transportation Commission and its eight stations along the 24-mile Perris Valley Line commuter rail extension project that began operating in June 2016.

The BART funding award was the largest of the $ 22.97 million awarded to 23 organizations across the country.

"We are proud to support our local partners as they plan for transit-oriented development that better connects residents to jobs, education and services," said TLC Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams in a press release. "This funding will help improve the quality of life for passengers in communities across the United States."

The TOD Planning Pilot Program funds comprehensive planning projects near public transportation that improve access, encourage passenger use, and stimulate mixed-use and economic development.