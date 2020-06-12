The EU experienced the biggest drop in GDP in more than a decade during the COVID-19 blockades

The EU saw its biggest drop in GDP for more than a decade as coronavirus blockades brought Europe's economies to a standstill, new data shows.

GDP in the eurozone fell 3.1% in the first three months of 2020, compared to the same period last year. The EU experienced a 2.6% drop during the same period. There are the biggest falls since 2009, according to Eurostat.

The largest decreases in GDP in Europe were registered in France, Italy, Spain and Slovakia.

Meanwhile, only four countries reported positive growth in the first quarter of 2020: Ireland, Bulgaria, Sweden, and Romania.

"I could not have predicted that those four countries would be the ones to avoid a drop in GDP in the first quarter," said Nicolas Véron, a member of the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

It is not surprising that there is a variety in economic performance in European countries due to "different deadlines and strategies for the blockade, and more importantly, the contagion itself," he added.

Employment has also declined, in the first decline since 2013, to 0.2% in the euro area and 0.1% in the EU. Lithuania, Malta and Croatia registered the highest growth in employment, while Spain, Bulgaria, Portugal, Slovakia and Sweden suffered the biggest drop.

It is difficult to give a country-specific explanation for these figures at this time, explains Véron, with the shock that the pandemic is asymmetric.

A volatile situation

“In a way, it is less surprising that France, Spain and Italy are seriously affected, not only by the intensity of the blockade but also by contagion. The important thing is that this is only the first quarter in a very volatile situation, so there is no reason to extrapolate these trends in the near future, even for the second quarter. "

He adds that the actions taken by governments to mitigate economic damage have made it difficult to extract many lessons from the data.

"The massive political response, basically everywhere in Europe, has eliminated some of the worst-case scenarios in terms of economic recession, but this has also mitigated market signals.

"So there are a lot of things that, in normal times, the market would give an indication and, at the moment, we don't have the indication because it is hidden by government intervention," he said.

The EU warned that it is facing a "historic,quot; recession, with the prospect of a contraction of at least 7.4% this year, significantly worse than the 2009 drop. This could be even worse with a second increase in infections and a most damaging economic blockade. measurements. How this develops depends on the form of recovery, says Véron.

"It depends on three things," he says.

“One is whether the virus returns or not. The second is the form of recovery and that will also depend on the rest of the world, the external sector. In some countries it is a very important factor, and I think there is also the question of the ability of the business sector to adapt to stress, change business models, find new resources to pay the debt or if the significant increase in corporate indebtedness will result more bankruptcies

"So I think that in the short term, if you take a horizon of a few quarters, a year, it is still unclear and there are likely to be a number of surprises to come."