The economic impact of COVID-19 will be & # 39; unprecedented and lasting & # 39 ;, warns the OECD

The OECD warned on Wednesday that the impact on the economy and living standards caused by the COVID-19 pandemic "is unprecedented and will have lasting effects,quot; as it predicts a global recession of at least 6 percent.

Laurence Boone, chief economist at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), said the agency's latest economic outlook is "very sobering."

She described it as "the most uncertain and dramatic perspective since the creation of the OECD,quot;.

The organization, which has 37 mostly wealthy countries among its members, expects global economic output to decrease by 6 percent this year if the pandemic remains "under control,quot; and to decrease by 7.6 percent if a Second wave hits the world in the coming months.

"In both scenarios, the shock to the world economy and standard of living is unprecedented and will have lasting effects," Boone said, stressing that "all OECD countries are in recession and a large number of them are in a situation. double,quot;. digit recession. "

OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria told that it would take time for confidence to return, and that "we are looking more for a U-shaped recovery than a V-shaped recovery."

"There is a question of investment that has to recover, there is a question of trade tensions that have to disappear. But there is also the debt that we will have, and it is governments, and corporations, and households. And that will make it a little more difficult to take off, "he said.

The OECD expects world growth to rebound in 2021 by 5.2 percent if the pandemic is brought under control, but only by 2.8 percent if COVID-19 breaks out again.

He praised governments for reacting "remarkably quickly to the crisis, reducing the spread of the virus and avoiding an even greater economic and financial collapse," but warned that while strong fiscal support is warranted, it will have consequences.

He argued that public spending should be well targeted to support the most vulnerable and affected sectors in order to control rising unemployment rates.

Boone noted that youth are particularly vulnerable to the economic impact of the pandemic and emphasized: "I don't think we can let youth have lifelong scars from this crisis."

Other recommendations include building stronger stocks of medical equipment, as well as stronger supply chains with larger stocks and greater diversification of sources.

The idea, Boone said, is to change the focus "from just in time just in case."

Gurria argued that the crisis should become an opportunity to deal with climate change, something he called "the most important intergenerational responsibility."

"Bravo to the countries that are now saying that, in the recovery, I will support greener solutions, whether in the automotive industry or in the aircraft industry or in the shipping industry," he told . "You are combining the support of the most affected sectors … with policies that lead you towards a better future."

Trade must be part of the solution.

Both Boone and Gurria argued that "trade is part of the solution,quot; and not protectionism.

"Trade, more trade, even more trade to reduce trade tensions, particularly between China and the United States," said Gurria, noting that the exchange of ideas between the two superpowers had already cost the global economy.

Multilateral solutions, including an agreement to ensure multinational companies "pay their fair share of taxes," is also one of the tools that could be implemented to reduce "heavier debt burdens," Gurria said.

Meanwhile, the recovery fund proposed by the European Commission of 750 billion euros was praised for addressing the "divergence in economic activity due to the pandemic,quot; between Member States, as it involves the handing over of 500 billion euros in grants.

"The advantage of this plan is that the grants do not add to the national debt," Boone said, describing the fund as "a very strong expression of how European solidarity is really helping."