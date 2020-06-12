The distance and the ratio of rattle disease

Matilda Coleman
Dear Amy: I am gay and have a long distance relationship with my partner / boyfriend. I live in a city on the east coast and he lives in a city on the west coast.

I visit as often as I can, but until we can live together, we are not monogamous.

I don't connect much, but I believe and accept that my boyfriend does. However, this creates a problem these days: I suspect you are still online even during this pandemic. (I am not).

He will never talk to me about his "other,quot; sex life (however, he talks about this with his local friends). I don't know where or how to start, because I know that I will only receive denial from him.

What can I do to keep him safe these days, since I really don't know what he's doing and won't say it?

For me, staying safe means not connecting at all, and I don't think I'm willing to do it.

– Worried

Dear Concerned: Your relationship is unbalanced. From what you write, it seems like you're the type to get on a plane to travel across the country. You are the partner who honestly reveals what you are doing, how you feel, and who you are hanging out with (right now, no one).

Your boy doesn't seem to meet any particular social, ethical, or relationship constructs.

If he wanted to be emotionally intimate with you, he would answer your questions honestly, risking a conversation that he obviously doesn't want to have. Instead, he would rather communicate with his local friends and keep you in the dark.

You can't keep it safe. You can only do everything possible to stay safe. Coronavirus is not the only virus that you risk contracting if you physically reunite with your boyfriend. (Always practice safe sex and get an STD test.)

