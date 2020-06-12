The distance and the ratio of rattle disease

Dear Amy: I am gay and have a long distance relationship with my partner / boyfriend. I live in a city on the east coast and he lives in a city on the west coast.

I visit as often as I can, but until we can live together, we are not monogamous.

I don't connect much, but I believe and accept that my boyfriend does. However, this creates a problem these days: I suspect you are still online even during this pandemic. (I am not).

He will never talk to me about his "other,quot; sex life (however, he talks about this with his local friends). I don't know where or how to start, because I know that I will only receive denial from him.

What can I do to keep him safe these days, since I really don't know what he's doing and won't say it?

For me, staying safe means not connecting at all, and I don't think I'm willing to do it.

– Worried

Dear Concerned: Your relationship is unbalanced. From what you write, it seems like you're the type to get on a plane to travel across the country. You are the partner who honestly reveals what you are doing, how you feel, and who you are hanging out with (right now, no one).

Your boy doesn't seem to meet any particular social, ethical, or relationship constructs.

If he wanted to be emotionally intimate with you, he would answer your questions honestly, risking a conversation that he obviously doesn't want to have. Instead, he would rather communicate with his local friends and keep you in the dark.

You can't keep it safe. You can only do everything possible to stay safe. Coronavirus is not the only virus that you risk contracting if you physically reunite with your boyfriend. (Always practice safe sex and get an STD test.)

I hope you find someone geographically and ethically closer to you. Your west coast guy doesn't seem like a good bet for a long-term, serious, loving, monogamous relationship that sounds like what you finally want.

Dear Amy: My in-laws want to see my 2 year old daughter.

Due to COVID-19, my husband and I said that we would take her home if the visit were.

My mother-in-law is in poor health, has dialysis, and was recently in hospital and in rehab. We want to keep her, and us, safe.

She rejected this option and said maybe another time.

My husband never said no to her during the 16 years we have been together. This is weighing on him.

She is not a mother in law / mother in law who interferes a lot in our lives. She just wants to see her younger grandson, but online visits seem to be fine for the other grandchildren.

My parents (who are in their 70s and in good health) now look at our son sometimes. The daycare in our state has been closed for over two months, and my husband and I have been working from home.

Asking my parents for help was my husband's idea, but I am concerned that allowing one group of grandparents to see it while the other group will have no impact in the future. What do you think we should do?

– No queue in Kentucky

Dear Klueless: It seems that you live near your in-laws. I think you should take your daughter home. Her husband should call and ask his mother to come to the front door at a specific time. He may say, "We are going to visit by car, because we miss you."

Bring a sign ("I love you, Nana,quot;) that your daughter can hug while greeting her grandmother from a safe distance.

This is the best you can do now.

You can also send your mother-in-law a care package containing photos and your daughter's handprint, small memories you can touch and save, as reminders that you care and hope to be together soon.

Dear Amy: You were VERY nice to "cold feet," whose future in-laws were challenging and high-maintenance.

I would have told her to stop being a nasty brat and to learn some skills from people.

It has been said, "A woman marries a man thinking that she will change. A man marries a woman thinking that she will not change. They are both wrong."

I don't even want to think about what this girl will become once she gets married.

– disgusted

Dear Disgusted: Hopefully, if you follow my advice, it won't come to that.

