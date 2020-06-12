The company defends the algorithm that "detects women's orgasms,quot;

Image copyright

A company that claimed to have built an algorithm to identify women's orgasms has defended itself after ridicule on social media.

Stu Nugent, brand manager for sex toy brand Lelo, shared a few slides on Twitter about the launch it received, in which the firm claimed it could "validate,quot; female orgasms.

Since then it has been retweeted thousands of times.

The company involved said it wanted to help developers test sexual technology products.

Relida added that the idea was still in development and not intended for publication.

In the presentation, seen by the , he notes that "there is no reliable way to ensure that a woman has an orgasm,quot; and lists the statistics on women who have faked climax.

The algorithm builds on previous research on changes in heart rate.

"An orgasm can be identified with heart rate as it has a specific pattern when it climaxes," he said in an email to the .

The algorithm is not yet complete, she added, and was created by a woman "in search of the well-being of other women."

"We never wanted to sell this algorithm directly to women or men.

"In fact, this is too sensitive an issue and information that could create additional pressure on women."

He described Mr. Nugent's tweet as "unethical,quot;.

Nugent said he was surprised when he received the slide set on LinkedIn.

"To be honest, we already have a very robust and reliable system for deciding if our designs are nice, and that's asking the people who wear them," he said.

"In any case, orgasm is not necessarily the right metric to measure satisfaction from a sex toy."

Relida said her product was "all about science."

However, Mr. Nugent said he was "solving a problem we never had."

"The idea of ​​detecting an orgasm against the word of the person who is really having (or not) one is dangerous," he said.