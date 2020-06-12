The Bachelor plays Matt James as its first black male lead

Matt James has been announced as the new star of The Bachelor!

The ABC series shared the news with fans on Friday, making James the series' first black lead. James was originally chosen for Clare Crawleythe season of High school just a few months ago but production was discontinued due to Coronavirus pandemic.

"It's official … your next Bachelor is @ mattjames919!" the Single Shared Twitter account.

James' cast in the series comes after a campaign was launched urging The Bachelor to launch a black male lead. In 2017 Rachel Lindsay made history in High school as the first, and until now, only black protagonist of the series.

James, a 28-year-old real estate broker, appeared on Good morning america Friday to talk about the news, calling her casting on the show, "One Step in the Right Direction."

As James shared in GMA, the news was a secret, his mother didn't even know it until today!