The Bachelor is committed to addressing diversity issues

After a few days of saying very little, the executive producers behind The Bachelor they are recognizing the work they need to do.

In a joint statement posted on the Bachelor Nation website, the EPs, including the host Chris Harrison, commit to making "significant changes,quot; to address franchise issues.

"We are excited to move forward with both Matt James like the new bachelor and Clare Crawley like our next bachelorette party. We acknowledge our responsibility for the underrepresentation of people of color in our franchise and commit to making significant changes to address this issue in the future. We are taking positive steps to expand diversity in our cast, in our staff, and, most importantly, in the relationships we show on television. We can and will do better to reflect the world around us and show all its beautiful love stories. "

Matt James, who was originally cast as a contestant on Clare's season before he was delayed, was announced as the next single this morning, making him the first black male lead in franchise history. Clare, 39, will also make history as the oldest Bachelorette.