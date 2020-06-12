The Bachelor is committed to addressing diversity issues

After a few days of saying very little, the executive producers behind The Bachelor they are recognizing the work they need to do.
In a joint statement posted on the Bachelor Nation website, the EPs, including the host Chris Harrison, commit to making "significant changes,quot; to address franchise issues.
"We are excited to move forward with both Matt James like the new bachelor and Clare Crawley like our next bachelorette party. We acknowledge our responsibility for the underrepresentation of people of color in our franchise and commit to making significant changes to address this issue in the future. We are taking positive steps to expand diversity in our cast, in our staff, and, most importantly, in the relationships we show on television. We can and will do better to reflect the world around us and show all its beautiful love stories. "
Matt James, who was originally cast as a contestant on Clare's season before he was delayed, was announced as the next single this morning, making him the first black male lead in franchise history. Clare, 39, will also make history as the oldest Bachelorette.
On Monday, a petition was launched asking for more diversity and more support for BIPOC in the franchise, and it had almost 90,000 signatures by Friday.
The petition included 13 calls to action, beginning with a lawsuit to release a black lead for season 25 of The Bachelor. Until the announcement that Matt had been cast early Friday morning, ABC, Warner Bros, Chris Harrison and the creator Mike Fleiss had not yet acknowledged the request or criticism of Rachel Lindsay, the only other black protagonist in the show's history.
ABC executives have been making statements about the show's lack of diversity for years, but this is the first statement the show has made of this type.
The show plans to resume filming for the Clare Crawley season. High school this summer followed by filming Matt's season of The Bachelor.