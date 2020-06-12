The alleged renders of Samsung Tab S7 show the new location and size of the camera

The renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 have been leaked online.
Steve Hemmerstoffer, Along with case maker Pigtou, they have shared images of the front and back of the rumored Tab S7 tablet.
Here comes your first look at #Samsung # GalaxyTabS7!
360 ° video + magnificent 5K + dimensional renders, on behalf of my friends about @Pigtou_
-> https://t.co/4I0pFuDhwb pic.twitter.com/TEQE7aaodq
– Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 11, 2020
The Tab S7 is similar to its predecessor, the Tab S6, although the dimensions, 253.7 x 165.3 x 6.3 mm, indicate that this upcoming tablet is slightly larger. The Tab S7 also has a rhythm for the S Pen stylus like the Tab S6.
The image also reveals that Samsung moved the location of the camera. With the Tab S7, the camera has been moved to position itself on the screen when the user is holding the tablet in the landscape, compared to the Tab S6, where the camera sits in portrait mode.
Also, the rear camera has a camera bump large enough for a tablet.
This image could be incorrect as it is just a leaked render and the Tab S7 has not been officially announced yet. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is rumored to be revealed in August alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G.
Source: Pigtoucoques, @OnLeaks