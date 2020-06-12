The Academy presents new inclusion standards for the 2021 awards

The Oscars 2021 will look different next year.

On Friday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the Best Film category for the 94th Academy Awards will feature 10 nominees as part of its equity and inclusion initiative Academy Aperture 2025, which will take effect on May 31, July.

Additionally, the Academy will implement a quarterly viewing process to ensure members have the opportunity to view released films throughout the year in an effort to "expand the exposure of each film, level the playing field, and ensure that all eligible films can be seen by voting members, "said an Academy statement.

This occurs after the Academy received a backlash for lack of diversity among its 2020 nominees, with only two people of color:Cynthia Erivo for his performance in Harriet and Antonio Banderas for his performance in Pain and glory– be represented in the four main categories of action. The Academy was also criticized for not including any female director in the Best Director category.