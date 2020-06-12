The Academy presents new inclusion standards for the 2021 awards

The Oscars 2021 will look different next year.
On Friday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the Best Film category for the 94th Academy Awards will feature 10 nominees as part of its equity and inclusion initiative Academy Aperture 2025, which will take effect on May 31, July.
Additionally, the Academy will implement a quarterly viewing process to ensure members have the opportunity to view released films throughout the year in an effort to "expand the exposure of each film, level the playing field, and ensure that all eligible films can be seen by voting members, "said an Academy statement.
This occurs after the Academy received a backlash for lack of diversity among its 2020 nominees, with only two people of color:Cynthia Erivo for his performance in Harriet and Antonio Banderas for his performance in Pain and glory– be represented in the four main categories of action. The Academy was also criticized for not including any female director in the Best Director category.
"While the Academy has come a long way, we know that there is much more work to be done to ensure equal opportunities across the board," said the Academy CEO. Dawn Hudson he said in a statement. "The need to address this issue is urgent. To that end, we will modify, and continue to examine, our rules and procedures to ensure that all voices are heard and celebrated."
Steps towards greater inclusion behind the scenes are also being taken. According to the Academy, the equity and inclusion initiative also requires adjusting its "culture of government, membership, and workplace."
In January, the current Board of Governors participated in unconscious bias training, which is now mandatory for all Academy governors, branch executive committee members, and Academy staff and will continue to occur annually.
AMPAS
Panels called "Academy Dialogue: Start With Us,quot; will also be available for members and the public to foster conversations "about the systemic changes that need to occur in areas such as casting, script writing, production, direction, funding and green lighting for movies to provide opportunities for women and people of color and to help create a new narrative for recovery. "
The Academy also passed a resolution establishing maximum term limits for its governors. Beginning with the 2020-2021 board term, members of the Board of Governors may serve for up to two, three years, consecutive or non-consecutive, followed by a two-year parenthesis after which eligibility is renewed for up to two three additional. -year terms, for a lifetime maximum of 12 years.
Prior to this, governors were allowed to serve three consecutive three-year terms with a one-year break and no lifetime maximum.
In terms of promoting an inclusive culture in the workplace, the Academy will establish an Office of Representation, Inclusion and Equity to oversee the Aperture 2025 initiative and ensure the "implementation of best practices and accountability across the organization." To create more inclusion opportunities, Aperture 2025 will also advance the diversification of the Academy "providers, investment opportunities and collections,quot; through various programs that award grants, promote diversity on stage and celebrate aspiring filmmakers. and writers.
"Through the dedication, focus, and concerted effort of our Board of Governors and branch executive committee members, the Academy has exceeded the goals of our A2020 initiative. But to truly meet this moment, we must recognize how much more it must be done, and we must listen, learn, accept the challenge and hold ourselves and our community accountable, "President of the Academy David rubin he said in a statement. "The Academy leadership and our Board are committed to ensuring that we continue to weave equity and inclusion into the fabric of every Academy initiative, committee, program, and event."