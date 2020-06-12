Teyana Taylor publishes touching tribute to her daughter Junie

Teyana Taylor jumped on Instagram to post a loving tribute to Junie, the daughter she shares with her husband, Iman Shumpert.

"A love letter to my sweet girl ….. Because God spoke:" Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I named you a prophet to the nations. "Jeremiah 1: 5," writes Taylor.

"The innocence of his disposition proclaims the true characteristics of the world," he continued. "Your curiosity generates knowledge because you are young but not naive. YOU WILL TAKE A STAND. You will always wake up. You will always be protected. The tones of your mahogany skin and the texture of your curly crown are the essence of nobility, strength, love, bravery and POWER, "Taylor concluded the post.

The love letter comes as the G.O.O.D. The music artist released her new single, "Wake Up Love,quot;. Teyana is due to release her new album sometime this month.

Stream the new single below.