Teyana Taylor discovers her baby in a new music video

The singer of & # 39; 3 Way & # 39; She has confirmed the pregnancy rumors and showed off her growing belly in a newly released music video for her new single & # 39; Wake Up Love & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Singer and actress Teyana Taylor She found a new way to reveal her pregnancy, in her latest music video.

The 29-year-old player released the news of the bomb in the "Wake Up Love" promotion, which hit the Internet on Friday, June 12, 2020.

In the video, Teyana shows her growing belly with her husband, Magnet Shumpertand his four-year-old daughter, Iman Tayla.

The singer is covering or hiding her belly in the video until she discovers her belly while lying next to Shumpert in bed and her daughter kisses and caresses Mom's stomach.

<br />

She has yet to talk about her second stage of motherhood, but the baby will be born later this summer.