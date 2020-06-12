Teyana Taylor confirms that she and Iman Shumpert are expecting another baby!

Congratulations to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert.

On Friday, the couple released the official music video for their new single "Wake Up Love," and in the music video, the couple confirmed that another Shumpert baby is on the way.

A few weeks ago, her adorable daughter Junie passed the news while they were on live Instagram.

Teyana even joked with fans about the moment on social media after she officially announced the news. She said, "Watch out, that was 2 days after we shot the video !!! Lmfao,quot;

Bitch, can you hear me? 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ 😩😩😩😂😂😂😂 watch out, that was 2 days after we shot the video !!! Lmfao https://t.co/A4hWuImvrb – TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) June 12, 2020

Teyana and Iman are officially sharing the news towards the end of the music video. The family can be seen curled up in bed as Teyana reveals her pregnant belly, and Junie and Iman hug her in the emotional moment.

As you know, Teyana and Iman welcomed their baby Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., also known as Junie in 2015, and the couple officially married in 2016.

How previously Teyana Taylor is preparing to release her next project, which was simply titled "The Album," and is expected to drop later this month. Teyana promised, "There are no games this time." Last month, she released her single and music video for "Bare With Me," which shows Teyana showing off her dance skills while paying tribute to the late and great Michael Jackson.

Watch the full music video for "Wake Up Love,quot; below:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94