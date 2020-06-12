Tencent Music China has a 5.2% stake in Warner Music Group – Up News Info

Tencent Music Entertainment Group said on Friday that it now owns a 5.2% stake in new audience Warner Music Group. ,

In a SEC filing, the Chinese power said it had acquired 4 million Class A common shares in the world's third-largest music company. Warner, whose roster includes Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, and countless others and a huge music publishing business, raised $ 1.9 billion in a successful initial public offering on the Nasdaq earlier this month. The IPO was the largest in the United States so far this year.

Warner Music Group shares rose 17% on the first day of trading on June 3 after the offer price was $ 25 a share. WMG had delayed its IPO since March, as the COVID-19 pandemic shook the stock market and was one of the first to test the waters. The stock rose 1.3% on Friday at noon to $ 30.38.

Tencent is China's leading online music entertainment platform through four mobile music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing, which reaches 800 million users. It is controlled by technology giant Tencent Holding

Reports were previously circulating about a planned Tencent investment in WMG.

Entities controlled by majority owner Len Blavatnik and current executives were the sellers in the share offering, meaning Warner Music did not receive the proceeds, according to documents filed by the SEC. Blavatnik, the British-American billionaire businessman and philanthropist, through his Access Industries conglomerate, owns Class B shares about 99% of the voting power in Warner Music.