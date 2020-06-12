Home Entertainment Tekashi 6ix9ine for the future: Don't take care of your children!

Tekashi 6ix9ine for the future: Don't take care of your children!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Tekashi 6ix9ine released his new video for "Trollz,quot; last night, so of course he jumped on Instagram before the premiere to deter more rappers – he pointed to several, including Future, whom he accused of not caring for their children.

"Future, you don't take care of your children, do you?" 6ix9ine said on his Livestream. "You can't compare me to you because my baby moms had sex with my co-defendants. I will stay away until I am out of house arrest. You rap about all these drugs but you were never arrested for an offending drug. You rap about Molly, Percs. You were never arrested. for no drug offense. "

