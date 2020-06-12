Teenage girl hit by a car in Perth claims she was attacked

A teenage girl says she was attacked after a car hit her on the way home from her school.

Aysenour Koca, 14, was just a few blocks from her home in Armadale, Perth, when she was hit yesterday afternoon.

"I went to the nearest house, I was knocking on the door with blood everywhere," Aysenour told 9News.

Aysenour Koca was hit by a car while walking home from school. (9News)

Video footage shows the driver continues after the hit, before turning around and returning.

"I said, 'If you go one step further, I will call the police,'" Aysenour said.

"Like I said that, the doors opened and he just ran out with the car."

The collision took place outside of Rachel Carter's house.

She said she heard the driver return "screaming out the window."

Aysenour claimed that she knew the driver and that she was attacked.

"I think he tried to kill me, because I was not on the street," he said.

"He was on the road, and he even saw me while still approaching me."

Aysenour faces a long recovery. (9News)

The teenager suffered a broken arm, broken back, and brushed her face and body.

He faces a prolonged recovery, expected to stay in the hospital until next week, and in a cast for at least a month.