T-shirts are sold to honor George Floyd, raise money for universities establishing Floyd scholarships – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – T-shirts are sold to celebrate the life of George Floyd and to encourage universities across the country to establish a scholarship in his honor.

Wear.Love, a Minnesota brand and startup, is committed to donating 100% of its net proceeds from the sale of "Floyd Love,quot; T-shirts to each university's program established on June 30.

This comes after North Central University of Minneapolis announced the country's first George Floyd Memorial Scholarship. A week after the announcement, nearly a dozen universities across the country have announced their self-titled scholarship to financially support advanced education for students of color.

The goal of the campaign is to encourage more than 10 universities across the country to establish a Floyd scholarship program and raise more than $ 50,000 to be donated.

The shirts start at $ 19.95 and can be purchased here.