Sydney protests: Health authorities make final plea for protesters to stay away from protests as Supreme Court finds it illegal

The Prime Minister and Medical Director have issued a strong request to protesters not to march this weekend for fear of spreading. coronavirus .



There are two rallies planned in Sydney in the next 24 hours, one of which is subject to a Supreme Court ruling since late last night.



"The medical advice has not changed," Scott Morrison said today after the National Cabinet meeting.



Prime Minister Scott Morrison (right) alongside Medical Director Brendan Murphy (left) during a press conference in the Main Commission Room at Parliament House on June 12, 2020 in Canberra, Australia. (Getty)

"The medical advice is that this is somewhat unsafe. It not only puts your own health at risk, but also puts other people's lives at risk."



"It is not about the issue that people raise; this issue that people raise; it is about people's health and well-being, and I urge Australians to respect that by not attending those events," Morrison added.



Health Director Brendan Murphy echoed the Prime Minister's remarks.



"I fully agree with the Prime Minister that those kinds of events where there are a lot of people who don't know each other and who we can't easily contact, track or trace are one of the highest risk events,quot; .



Protesters at Sydney City Hall on Saturday June 6, 2020. (AP Photo / Rick Rycroft, file)

Australian Medical Association President Dr. Tony Bartone also called for caution after a protester who attended a rally in Melbourne, along with 10,000 others, tested positive for the coronavirus.

It has added to fears of a second wave of COVID-19 that Dr. Bartone said is highly likely.

"There is a possibility that it may have been contagious at Saturday's rally," Dr. Bartone told Today.

"This is in accordance with that we know that people who develop symptoms can be infectious in that asymptomatic period of a day or so beforehand, before developing symptoms. That was the risk we were concerned about."

AMA President Dr. Tony Bartone said a second wave of coronavirus was possible and that the protests were putting the community at risk. (Nine / Today)

His message to those who plan to ignore public health orders and attend other rallies this weekend was "very clear."

"Please stay away. Find another way to support the cause, but not putting yourself and other members of the public and, indeed, the rest of the community at risk for the potential of a mini-outbreak or a second wave that we know it's happening in many other parts of the world as we speak. "

Health Minister Greg Hunt urged protesters to look at "the dignity, power, strength,quot; of how Anzac Day was commemorated to get their message across.

"There is a better way, there is a safer way, and I think there is a more effective way," Hunt told reporters this morning.

"The vigil outside the front door, the online petition, the contribution to the financing, all are possibilities."

Protesters are seen during a Black Lives Matter rally in Melbourne on Saturday June 6, 2020. (AAP Image / James Ross)

The case of the Melbourne protester who has since tested positive for COVID-19 should act as a warning to everyone, he said.

"An infection at a mass gathering could lead to a massive outbreak," said Hunt.

"For the sake of Australians who are vulnerable, respect their health: It is essential for Australia to be able to protest, but it is essential right now, right now, to be able to do so in a way that does not harm the health of other Australians at risk."

NSW Assistant Commissioner of Police Mick Willing said officers were prepared to fine people $ 1000 for showing up.

"We don't want to have to follow that path, but we are prepared if necessary," Willing told Today.

"My message is very clear. Don't show up."

Thousands of people demonstrated in Sydney in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Saturday June 6, 2020. (AP)

He said the entire police were "appealing to the good nature of the people of Sydney."

"We all have our views on the issues that are being debated around the world right now. But we are in a difficult time. We just have to go through this period together as a community and get to the other side of that."

Officers were prepared for the two demonstrations to become larger than expected, he said, and have "sufficient resources to deal with any situation."

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton admitted that "the police have a very difficult job,quot; in managing crowds that plan to challenge the ban on protests.

"If you're talking about thousands of people who are dating, then it becomes very difficult to handle that," Dutton said on Today.