Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, unsolved murder case, was dismissed because the main suspect is dead

More than thirty years after the murder of former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, a Swedish prosecutor announced Wednesday that he would suspend the investigation since the main suspect has died.

Olof Palme was shot dead on February 28, 1986. The charismatic leader of the Social Democratic Party and his wife Lisbeth Palme had just come out of a cinema in central Stockholm.

The shooter managed to flee with the murder weapon.

"My decision is to suspend this investigation since the suspect has passed away," Swedish Chief Prosecutor Krister Petersson said Wednesday at a press conference with investigative chief Hans Melander. They have been in charge of the case since 2017.

Petersson named the deceased suspect as Stig Engström, an opponent of Olof Palme's left values.

"There is a suspect we cannot avoid: Stig Engström, the Skandia man," said the prosecutor. "He has passed away, so we cannot start the proceedings."

Palme was Prime Minister of Sweden from 1969 to 1976 and again from 1982 until his assassination in 1986; He was vocally opposed to the Vietnam War, South African apartheid and the nuclear bomb.

Engström & # 39; lied during the police interviews & # 39;

Engström had been among the first people to arrive at the crime scene in 1986 from the Skandia insurance company where he worked, which had offices around the corner. He was known as "the Skandia man,quot; in the investigation for this reason.

Police questioned him as a witness at the time, but he was considered unreliable as he regularly changed his account. He died in 2000.

The prosecution said they have reason to believe that Engström "lied during his interviews with the police."

Engström, the prosecutor said, was carrying a pistol on the night of the murder and "knew how to handle a pistol,quot; due to his military background and membership in the shooting club.

He also "had a room full of weapons,quot; at his home, the prosecutor said, and a pistol from his collection appeared to match the caliber used in the crime, but forensic evidence could not confirm this.

The clothes Engström wore that night, a cap, glasses and a long dark coat, appear to match descriptions of the killer's witnesses, prosecutors added.

Engström "always claimed that he was in his office all night," they said, but speaking to Skandia's security guards, investigators discovered that he had indeed left the office building at the time of the murder. However, they were unable to determine the exact time he returned.

Earlier this year, Petersson said he was "positive about being able to present what happened and who is responsible for it."

Local media recently reported that prosecutors may now be in possession of the murder weapon, but prosecutor Petersson said Wednesday that "it will not be possible to link a weapon to the crime scene,quot; because there were no new findings from forensic evidence.

"We have to work with the same forensic evidence," he said.

Unsolved case since the late 1980s

Palme's wife Lisbeth, who was injured in the attack, identified the killer at the time as Christer Pettersson, a known criminal who was convicted of the Prime Minister's murder in July 1989.

But then he was discharged a few months later due to lack of evidence, and the case was unsolved.

Pettersson died in 2004. He was not related to prosecutor Krister Pettersson.

Lisbeth Palme, a former widow of the Prime Minister, died in 2018.

The murder shocked Sweden and eroded the nation's image of a safe country, where until then politicians had moved without a bodyguard.

A popular saying at the time was that after the murder, "Sweden lost its innocence."

"The fact that the prime minister of a country has been killed is a national trauma. Now I am hopeful that the wound can heal," Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, a Social Democrat like Palme, said on Wednesday.

"Prosecutors have done a thorough job and got to the bottom … The best would, of course, have been a conviction."

Over the years, the police listened to thousands of people, who have collected enough information, relevant to the investigation or not, to fill 250 meters of shelves.

Swedish police were heavily criticized for their handling of the case in the 1980s.

On the night of the murder, the crime scene had not been properly cordoned off, which could have led to possible evidence of destruction.