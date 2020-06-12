Swedish original Netflix series "Snabba Cash" launched in Stockholm – Up News Info

Snabba Cash (Easy money), the Swedish original Netflix series produced by SF Studios, is shooting cameras in Stockholm.

Evin Ahmad, known for the feature film Dröm Vidare and two Netflix series Quicksand and The rain season 2, he is playing leadership. The show is a reboot of a trilogy of feature films based on the Jens Lapidus books and produced by SF Studios, the biggest Nordic that is also behind the television adaptation.

Lapidus Bestsellers Stockholm Noir Set in the city's underworld, the trilogy has been adapted into more than 30 languages. The events of the series will take place ten years after the movies, following Leya, a young single mother who tries to reach the startup scene and become entangled in the criminal world.

Jesper Ganslandt is directing, with Nicklas Wikström Nicastro producing for SF Studios. The series is written and created by Oskar Söderlund along with Jens Lapidus, who also serves as executive producer.

The cast also includes Alexander Abdallah, Ali Alarik, Olle Sarri, and Dada Fungula Bozela, as well as Jozef Wojciechowicz (Z.E).

The show will launch exclusively on Netflix in 2021.

"When asked what the role of my dream as an actor is, I never had a good answer, but now I do," said Ahmad. “Leya is the dream paper that I have been waiting for all my life. It was great when he Easy money The movies appeared, it was something that everyone wanted to be a part of. When I heard that Netflix was doing Snabba Cash series, I did not imagine a woman as the main character. That is why it is even more exciting to be part of this project and to be able to shape this relevant story.