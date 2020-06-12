STX Dave Bautista Action Comedy arrives on Amazon Prime on June 26 – Up News Info

My spy will hit Amazon Prime on June 26. The Up News Info first told him that STX was selling it to the transmitter after theaters closed due to COVID-19. The image's previous theatrical release date was April 17. I heard that the movie can also be provided to Drive-Ins and other theaters that are open if they want to reserve.

The photo received a bit of a pre-COVID Canadian release, with a gross income of around $ 200K. The photo has been published in some offshore territories such as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, South Korea and Hong Kong, where it has raised close to $ 5 million.

Directed by Peter Segal and funded by STXFilms and MWM Studios, the PG-13 film follows JJ a hardened CIA agent (Dave Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl named Sophie ( Chloe Coleman). They have reluctantly sent him undercover to watch over his family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment, she uses her technological skill to locate where the surveillance operation is established. In exchange for not revealing JJ's coverage, Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her how to be a spy. Despite her reluctance, JJ discovers she is no match for Sophie's disarming charm and ingenuity.

Jon and Erich Hoeber wrote the script. The photo also stars Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Chloe Coleman, Ken Jeong, and Devere Rogers. The producers are Chris Bender, Peter Segal, Jake Weiner, Robert Simonds, Gigi Pritzker, Dave Bautista and Jonathan Meisner.