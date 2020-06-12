Statues went up as London Mayor urges Black Lives Matter protesters to stay home

The Mayor of London urges Black Lives Matter protesters to stay home this weekend, telling that he is concerned about the risk of violent fighting and the spread of the coronavirus.

Authorities in the capital have tackled a memorial to the fallen and a statue of wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill ahead of expected rival protests by anti-racism and far-right protesters.

"What I tell people who want to protest in central London is not to do it, because you are in danger of falling into a trap set by the extreme right, which wants to provoke hatred and division," said Khan. he told in a television interview.

"We are eager to avoid any kind of vandalism, violence and disorder. And that is why I encourage anyone who feels a strong conviction about Black Lives Matter to stay home and find other ways to make their voices heard."

He noted that some protesters in the United States and Australia had contracted the new coronavirus during anti-racism protests, saying "it was not possible, with the large number (of protesters) to maintain their social distance."

Khan also urged protesters to stay home to avoid the police "with insufficient and overloaded resources,quot; and to reduce the risk of infecting, "attacking, abusing or receiving violence,quot;.

More than 60 police officers have been injured in recent weeks in the capital, he said, calling the violence "unacceptable."

Statues boarded

Authorities fear that controversial colonial-era statues will become points of violence between protesters who want to tear them down and protesters who want to protect them.

A protective plywood screen was erected Thursday night around the Churchill statue outside Parliament. Authorities also protected the nearby cenotaph, a memorial to victims of Britain's war.

The risk of an escalation of tensions is real, Khan warned.

"We know that we have intelligence that other statues like Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi could be the target of the extreme right," he said.

"What we don't want to do is allow the extreme right or a small minority in the Black Lives Matter movement to harm these statues. I think prevention is better than cure."

Make statues "better reflect diversity,quot;

Monuments reflecting the Western colonial past have come under attack since anti-racism protests erupted over the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Last Sunday, protesters in the English port city of Bristol knocked down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston and threw it into the port. Several other statues have been defaced during mass protests in the UK, including that of Churchill.

Several councils across the UK and Europe are considering whether to remove some controversial statues from the colonial era or modify the accompanying signage to provide the public context for the damage done to generations of enslaved minorities.

Khan said he appreciated the removal of the statues of slave traffickers and emphasized that he had established a commission to investigate diversity in the capital's public spaces.

"One of the things we will do is look at public spaces across London, not just the statues, but also the names of the streets, the squares and the murals to see if they adequately reflect the diversity of our city," he said.

He regretted that there were "very few statues,quot; of women, ethnic minorities, disabled people and figures from the LGBTQ + community.

It was only in 2018 that the statue of a woman in London's Parliament Square, that of activist suffragette Millicent Fawcett, was unveiled.

Watch the highlights of the interview on the video player above.