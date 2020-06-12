Statue of Boy Scout hero Robert Baden-Powell tackled row of Nazi links

A statue of Robert Baden-Powell that was to be removed has been approached by council workers.

The monument, which represents the founder of the Scout Movement at Poole Quay in Dorset, was due to be temporarily removed as activists put it on a target list due to Baden-Powell's ties to the Nazis.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and the Poole Council were forced to delay the removal on Thursday after a crowd of people, some in Scout uniforms, gathered around the statue and promised to protect it.







(Image: Getty Images)



More than 36,000 people have also signed a petition asking that the statue remain in place.

Those who campaigned for the monument to be removed highlighted Baden-Powell's associations with the Nazis and the Hitler Youth program, as well as their actions in the military.

Mark Howell, deputy council director, said Friday: "The safest and most protective thing would be to take it out and store it in a safe place.

"It has become clear that some people feel that they are surrendering to the protesters and we should let them be destroyed, which is ridiculous because our obligation is to protect it for the future.

"The most valid point that people have made is that the council may not put it back there.







(Image: Andrew Matthews / PA Wire)



"My assurance is that I would return but I will not be on the board forever."

"Therefore, we give people more security for the long-term future if we tackle it."

Howell said scaffolding panels would be built around the statue, which overlooks Brownsea Island, where Baden-Powell held its first experimental camp in 1907.

He acknowledged that it would not be "as safe,quot; as storing the monument.

"It is a response from us to widely expressed concerns that people do not want to physically see him off the ground, so we are doing everything we can to protect him and keep him on the ground," Howell said. said.

The statue appeared on a target list that emerged after a series of Black Lives Matter protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd in the American city of Minneapolis last month.









Dorset police confirmed that he had been "identified as a potential target," but said officials had not advised the council to remove it.

Dan Davies, 37, of Poole, set up his tent next to the statue after learning of the possible threat.

"I have been camping as Scouts do: I was a Scout for as many years as I could," Davies said.

"It is something that is close to my heart. When I saw this happen, I set up my tent and have been here ever since.

"I don't think people understand the good of Scouting. People don't see goodness."

"It is a risk that it is on the list of statues. We are taking the threat seriously."

Mr. Davies said the people at the statue were happy to speak to activists who felt it should be removed and "have a conversation."

"Poole is a tourist city, we are not looking for problems," he added.

"We are simply doing what we think is right and what we believe in."

The World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM) said it was following reports on the possible removal of the Baden-Powell statue.

In a statement Friday, the organization said Baden-Powell, who was born in 1857, had lived "in a different era with different realities."

He said that the movement he established more than 113 years ago now has 54 million Scouts in 224 countries and territories.

"Scouting offers an inclusive environment to unite youth of all races, cultures and religions, and creates opportunities for dialogue on how to promote peace, justice and equality," said WOSM.