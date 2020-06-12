Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute want to move forward after layoffs

Days after being fired from Vanderpump Rules, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute they are ready to "advance,quot;.

"Stassi and Kristen acknowledged that what they did was wrong, they apologized and they were punished," publicist and crisis manager. Steve Honig he says to E! News in a statement. "Without neglecting their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in a productive, meaningful and sincere way. Both recognize that actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them. They advance,quot; .

Schroeder and Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules after his old castmate Faith stowers He spoke about his experience with the Bravo stars. On an Instagram star Live with MTV Candace Renee RiceStowers recalled that Schroeder and Doute called the police.

"There was this article … where there was an African American woman," Stowers said on Instagram Live. "It was like a strange photo, so it looked very, very clear and it had these different ones, like weird tattoos or whatever, and they put it on display, and I guess this woman was like stealing from people … The woman was in general … and they called the police and they said it was me. It's like a true story. I actually heard this from Stassi during an interview. She's telling them what they did to me. "