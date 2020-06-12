Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute want to move forward after layoffs

Days after being fired from Vanderpump Rules, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute they are ready to "advance,quot;.
"Stassi and Kristen acknowledged that what they did was wrong, they apologized and they were punished," publicist and crisis manager. Steve Honig he says to E! News in a statement. "Without neglecting their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in a productive, meaningful and sincere way. Both recognize that actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them. They advance,quot; .
Schroeder and Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules after his old castmate Faith stowers He spoke about his experience with the Bravo stars. On an Instagram star Live with MTV Candace Renee RiceStowers recalled that Schroeder and Doute called the police.
"There was this article … where there was an African American woman," Stowers said on Instagram Live. "It was like a strange photo, so it looked very, very clear and it had these different ones, like weird tattoos or whatever, and they put it on display, and I guess this woman was like stealing from people … The woman was in general … and they called the police and they said it was me. It's like a true story. I actually heard this from Stassi during an interview. She's telling them what they did to me. "
On June 9, just days after Stowers' Instagram Live, Bravo made the announcement that Schroeder and Doute would not be returning to the reality series, which focuses on True housewives star Lisa VanderpumpThe SUR restaurant staff.
"Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max boyens and Brett Caprioni will not return to the Vanderpump Rules, "the network said in a statement.
Following the announcement, a source told E! News: "Not only is Stassi and Kristen distressed, but so are other cast members. They know the show will never be the same. Stassi has been an emotional disaster. It is costing him a lot and he has no idea what to do." do. She feels completely lost and is very upset by her actions in the past. "
"Stassi and Kristen have spoken about their actions and have been in contact about what is happening," added the source. "They both feel terrible about what happened."
Bravo Andy Cohen He also broke his silence about the layoffs on his radio show this week.
"A lot is happening in the Bravo universe. I will say this: we talk so much about Vanderpump Rules And then, of course, the meeting ended up airing last night. I will say this about what happened. I totally agree with Bravo's decision, I think it was the right decision, "Cohen said of SiriusXM Radio andy. "And I want to remind people because I have received many tweets and messages and whatever it is about Vanderpump Rules and about Southern charm and other shows. I'm not, I don't, I feel like I remind people of this all the time, I'm no longer in charge of programming at Bravo. I am not an executive producer of Vanderpump Rules. I have nothing to do with the program, except that I love it and that I host the meetings. "
Cohen also noted, "I don't produce the show, so what I want people to know is that I have nothing to say when hiring and firing."
