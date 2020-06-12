Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute hire Crisis PR after Firder Vanderpump Rules ’- Dismissal

Former Vanderpump Rules Cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have hired a crisis management team and are speaking for the first time after their dismissal from the Bravo reality show.

The two were kicked out of the show earlier this week after their former co-star Faith Stowers, who is black, revealed in a live Instagram chat that Schroeder and Doute reported her to police in 2018, telling them that Stowers was he looked like an alleged criminal. seen on the news it all started with a Daily mail story about a black woman wanted for robbery. Stowers said "they called the police and they said it was me." (The woman wanted for theft was not Stowers). Both Schroeder and Doute apologized on Instagram after Stowers' account went viral.

"Stassi and Kristen acknowledged that what they did was wrong, they apologized and were punished," their new representative Steve Honig said in a statement to various media outlets. “Without neglecting their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in a productive, meaningful and sincere way. Both recognize that actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they go. "

Both Schroeder and Doute had been withdrawn by their previous representatives.

New Vanderpump Rules Cast members Max Boyens and Matt Caprioni were also fired for past racist comments that recently came to light.