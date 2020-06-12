Stars line up for Tomorrow's Casey Affleck stories, a children's social media fundraiser – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Movies, TV, music, sports and other stars will participate in Stories from Tomorrow, a social media fundraising initiative aimed at ensuring that children around the world have access to food and learning tools remote.

The founders of the effort are Casey Affleck, S-hekh director and writer Shem Hetep, and Annika Virdone, who has worked on various films as Ben Affleck's assistant. They have partnered with WriteGirl, New Earth, and writer Elizabeth Baxa to combine original stories written by children with actors, musicians, athletes, and other public figures. New stories will be featured on Instagram.

Confirmed participants include Robert Redford, Alfre Woodard, Common, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Jon Hamm, Naomi Judd, Matthew Broderick, Vanessa Kirby, Jason Segel, Kyle Chandler, and Danny Glover. Elias Harger from Fuller House; Dilshad Vadsaria from Greek; Garbiñe Muguruza, a high-ranking professional tennis player; Katherine Waterston, who appeared in Fantastic beasts and where to find them; Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe 2019; and Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019.

Through Pledgeling, donations made through Stories from Tomorrow will go to Feeding America, a charity against child hunger, and Room to Read, which runs girls' literacy and education programs.

Casey Affleck created the initiative with her mother, a public school teacher for 40 years. His initial idea was to encourage children trapped at home during COVID-19 closings to write creatively.

"Creative writing can be a good way to process anxiety and loss," Affleck said in a statement. “By sharing the stories publicly, we hope to make them feel heard and empowered, and encourage them to write more. Because this is international, we hope that storytelling can bring people of all cultures together, create something in common, and shed light on the sometimes marginalized people in the cacophony of online noise. Children's well-being is the best investment we can make. "

Before the pandemic, according to Dan Nisbet, vice president of development for Feeding America, 11.2 million children in the United States lacked adequate access to healthy food. The organization expects the number to grow to seven million, which would mean that one in four children in the US USA You could experience food insecurity in 2020.

"The Feeding America network is dedicated to helping families and children in need during and after the pandemic ends," he said. "We are grateful to partner with Stories From Tomorrow to share uplifting messages and hope for the future as we raise awareness and fund to continue providing food to our neighbors in need."

Room to Read Executive Director Dr. Geetha Murali said it is "vital that children are encouraged to express their emotions and activate their imaginations as this unprecedented learning crisis continues."

Children under the age of 18, from anywhere in the world, are invited to send original content to [email protected] They can also send a recording of themselves reading their story via direct message on Instagram to @storiesfromtomorrow. The original content can be in any language and in the form of a story, poem, song or any other format.