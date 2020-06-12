Starbucks accused of banning staff from wearing #BlackLivesMatter clothing

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

The Starbucks coffee chain is facing a backlash after workers were allegedly banned from wearing any clothing in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Starbucks LGBTQ + partners wear LGBTQ + pins and shirts, which can also incite and create violent experiences between partners and customers," a black transgender Starbucks employee told the media outlet. "We have partners who experienced harassment and transphobia / homophobia for wearing their pins and shirts, and Starbucks still stands behind them."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR