Starbucks accused of banning staff from wearing #BlackLivesMatter clothing

The Starbucks coffee chain is facing a backlash after workers were allegedly banned from wearing any clothing in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Starbucks LGBTQ + partners wear LGBTQ + pins and shirts, which can also incite and create violent experiences between partners and customers," a black transgender Starbucks employee told the media outlet. "We have partners who experienced harassment and transphobia / homophobia for wearing their pins and shirts, and Starbucks still stands behind them."

The publication obtained a memorandum sent to employees with a video in which its vice president of inclusion and diversity explained that "agitators who misinterpret the fundamental principles,quot; of the movement and could use them to "amplify the division."

Despite the memo, Starbucks issued a statement in support of the movement, but its workers say that is not what is happening behind the scenes.

"The color of my skin incites violence at Starbucks. Shouldn't I be going to work?" Barista Calvin Bensen told . "He is silencing and Starbucks is complicit. Now more than ever, Starbucks needs to be with us."