St. Paul city attorney to dismiss cases against peaceful protesters – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The City of St. Paul announced that the majority of current cases related to civil unrest following George Floyd's death will likely be dismissed.

The mayor and city attorney presented the plan to resolve nearly 100 cases.

The community watched as the chaos moved from Minneapolis to St. Paul. Images of riots and looting recorded in memory.

But, people also channeled their anger and frustration peacefully, said San Pablo Mayor Melvin Carter.

"We have seen a huge number of people right here in our community, participate in powerful and peaceful protests, in front of the capitol, in front of the governor's residence," said Carter.

Almost 100 cases are linked to the riots in the capital city. Eighty-seven is for the curfew.

City attorney Lyndsey Olson said each case will be reviewed individually.

"We have determined that cases in which individuals participated only in peaceful protests, which did not involve associated acts of violence or threats to persons or property, will be dismissed in the interests of justice," Olson said.

Others took a different path, and justice in cases where a crime occurred will look different.

“We have people who left with the aim of being destructive. We cannot and will not accept that, ”said Carter.

Olson said his office will seek alternatives to traditional prosecution in those cases. One option is to use restorative justice with first-time, nonviolent offenders.

"It is a victim-centered process that focuses on healing the victim, the community and the offender," said Olson.

If a person completes their plan, the case would be dismissed and sent to court for removal from their record. Traditional prosecution can be used in some cases.