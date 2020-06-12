Spike Lee urges HBO to bring back the 'racist' movie & # 39; Gone with the Wind & # 39;

WENN

The filmmaker & # 39; Da 5 Blood & # 39; He calls the 1939 film & # 39; one of the most racist movies in history & # 39; And she wants HBO to bring her back after the removal for the reviews to decide for themselves.

Spike lee has asked HBO Max bosses to reinstate "gone With the Wind"on the streaming service because he feels like" one of the most racist movies in history should be seen. "

The 1939 film adaptation of Margaret Mitchell's novel about the American Civil War and the Age of Southern Reconstruction has been temporarily removed from the new platform due to "racial bias" displayed in the film in the wake of protests by Black Lives Matter against racial injustice that followed George Floyd's death last month, May 2020.

But filmmaker Spike, who included footage from the film in his hit 2018 movie "BlacKkKlansman"It urges the powers that be to reverse the decision and let the viewers decide for themselves.

"I think that should be seen," said Lee. "The view"." I think one of the most racist movies in history, D.W. The birth of a Griffiths nation must be seen. I show that movie in my class. I'm a tenured professor at New York University … I show the birth of a nation. "