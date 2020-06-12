Spike Lee says "worsening" of race relations is "direct response" to Obama's presidency

Spike Lee has argued that race relations have "worsened" in response to the Barack Obama presidency.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker, whose new film Give 5 Bloods Upon arriving on Netflix today (June 12), he was asked why Obama's two terms as President of the United States had not changed race relations in the country for the better.

"You have to understand," replied Lee. "Race relations, which have worsened, are a direct response to having a black president."

Lee was answering questions from celebrities and the general public to The Guardian. Wondering if, when making your movie Do the right thing in 1989, he expected the race to remain a problem in 2020, he said yes, but not to that extent.





"What has made me worse are camera phones," Lee said. “Before, you only read articles about it. Now, you are seeing these horrible murders. That makes all the difference in the world. "

He continued: "The image of King George Floyd being suffocated during the last eight and a half minutes of his life went global and that is why we have had marches worldwide.

"People around the world saw a human being with this policeman's knee pressed against our brother's neck, crying for his deceased mother. You know what? When he was dying, I think he saw his mother. His mother approached him in her last breaths.

"That image struck the hearts of people around the world and that is why people took to the streets of England." Get a balloon, spin it, and wherever it stops, chances are good that people will go. "

Floyd's death in May has sparked weeks of international protest against police brutality and systemic racism.