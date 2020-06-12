Spike Lee Keen to make American Indian war movie from Native American perspective

WENN

The filmmaker & # 39; Da 5 Blood & # 39; prohibits the remake of his classic movie & # 39; Do the Right Thing & # 39; and reveals his desire to make a movie about the Battle of Little Bighorn.

Up News Info –

Spike lee will never allow anyone to remake his classic 1989 film "Do the right thing"- even after he's dead.

The "Give 5 Bloods"The filmmaker's film about life in his beloved Brooklyn confirmed his status as one of the best authors in Hollywood and is often among the best films of all time.

Responding to questions from stars and readers of the British newspaper The Guardian, Spike was asked if he would make a new version, given the topicality of his themes of racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. .

In response, the star gave an unequivocal no, saying: "No. As long as he is alive, there will be no new version, and if they try, I will return from the dead to stop him."

The 63-year-old man even joked that he, his deceased stars, and even Frank Sinatra He would return from beyond the grave to prevent someone from remaking it.

"I promise, I will return from the pearly doors, from the upper room, to stop a new version," he added. "Then help me God. I will bring him with me, and Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, Bill nunn, Frank Sinatra. Anyone who has passed; we will all come back to stop a new version. "

However, Spike has a project in mind for the future, making a movie about the controversial United States Army cavalry commander. George Custer – who was killed after his troops were overwhelmed by Native American warriors at the Battle of Little Bighorn – from a new perspective.

"I would make that movie, but Custer would not be the hero," he explains. "He would be the villain and I would say it from the point of view of the Native Americans. Someday!"