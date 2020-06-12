Sony unveils PlayStation 5 design for the first time

Sony finally unveiled the design of the PlayStation 5.

The console was revealed during a PS5 game showcase that was experienced online.

The console will come in two versions: one that accepts traditional physical media and a fully digital version.

In Sony's PlayStation 5 storefront today, the company did something that no one expected: show the console itself. The machine looks like a futuristic mix between Wall-E's EVE and a PlayStation 2 … or something.

In stark contrast to Microsoft's Xbox Series X, which is literally a little black box with very little personality but still perfectly fine, Sony took a new direction with the PlayStation 5. Like a reverse ice cream sandwich, the console has an outer shell. Glossy white plastic and a deep black body section.

For the first time for the PlayStation lineup, the PS5 will have a fully digital version and a SKU that accepts traditional disk-based media at launch. This is not surprising, as the gaming industry has gradually drifted away from physical discs in recent years, and first-day digital downloads are now common in the PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo markets.

It is interesting that Sony has finally decided to show the console in person, so to speak, during today's game show. The company's approach to revealing consoles has taken many different forms in the past, and some have not gone particularly well.

The PlayStation 3 reveal was particularly brutal, as Sony fans and foes alike criticized the size and aesthetics, as well as the console's odd "boomerang,quot; controller that finally never saw the light of day. The PlayStation 4 reveal was even more mysterious, as the company chose to show launch titles and other games in development without showing the machine itself. When the revelation finally came, he received a generally positive response.

The coronavirus pandemic actually caused Microsoft and Sony to stop working with their new console launch timing, derailing the hype train for both consoles. Sony was the hardest hit and seemed to be the slowest to respond to the changing landscape. Tonight's game showcase was a step in the right direction, and scoring it with a hardware reveal was a good decision. Now we can wait and see what the general gaming public thinks, and the memes are sure to flow.

Of course, there are still some pretty important questions left, including the launch price. With two versions of the console available, and the all-digital version that looks noticeably sleeker and slimmer than its disk counterpart, we can probably expect two price points.

The typical strategy is to separate two almost identical new pieces of technology for $ 100, and if we factor in Sony's previous launch price, it might not be crazy to think that the PS5 will launch at $ 500 / $ 400, or such. Once $ 400 / $ 350, but those are just blind guesses. Sony, of course, will have the last word, and we look forward to that news sooner rather than later.