Son fights for chance to see dying mother for the last time

Two sisters are fighting to have their brother allowed out of quarantine to see his dying mother in the hospital after her condition quickly deteriorated.

Robyn Liehm was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer three weeks ago and was told she had eight months to a year to live.

But on Monday, Ms. Liehm's temperature dropped and she was transported to the Gold Coast Private Hospital emergency unit.

Now he has only days, if not hours, to live.

The three children discussed their closeness with their mother Robyn, who has been given a bleak outlook. (Supplied)

Ms Liehm's daughters Anna and Lauren Merlano have been able to visit, but her brother Michael is quarantined in Sydney.

"His prognosis has been reduced to weeks, if not days, but hours. We don't know how long we have and we only want our brother here," Anna said, holding back tears.

"Yesterday he had a bad turn and they think a blood clot shot up his leg and now it's just a waiting game and a guessing game about how long he's got."

Sisters Anna and Jessica stifled tears by talking about their mother's condition and struggling to get their brother there. (Nine)

Liehm's condition is inoperable because he underwent chemotherapy, and Michael said doctors feared he might have a heart attack.

All three children described their mother as their "rock,quot; and a fiercely independent woman. (Supplied)

Michael Merlano, who has been living in the United States, requested a quarantine exemption on May 28, a week after he discovered his mother's initial diagnosis, but says there was no response.

"My mother's condition is at a point where every day matters," Merlano told 9News via video call.

Give me a chance to wear something (like PPE) so I can go see my mother. I'll pay for it, I don't care, I just want to be able to see my mother before she passes away. "

The family desperately searches for a quarantine exception.

They claim that the only department that responded was New South Wales Health, but this afternoon Queensland Health said it would begin processing their request.

The treating doctors at the Gold Coast Private Hospital also wrote letters supporting Merlano's case.

Michael Merlano spoke to 9News from his hotel room in Sydney. (Nine)

Mr. Merlano applied for an exemption a week after his mother's diganosis, after completing the logistics and visa arrangements. Then her mother turned. (Supplied)

"Michael applied for a waiver on May 28 and had initially filed for them to transfer their quarantine to Queensland," said Lauren.

"We have not heard any response with that particular form and yesterday my brother submitted three forms on his behalf to NSW, Queensland and Federal (health departments).

"NSW is the only one that has been able to scale it even further."

The women said they had gone so far as to contact police at the border to try to escalate their case.

"It would be terrible not to be able to say goodbye to your own mother," Lauren said.

"Annastacia (Palaszczuk) has the power and please … we just need someone's help right now. My mother was fine, alive and independent," said Anna.

Anna and her mother Robyn, who has pancreatic cancer. (Supplied)

"He was the best person and he was completely independent and now he's in the ICU and can't do anything on his own."

"She is our best friend, we tell her everything. My mother and I realized that all the 28 years I have been here I spent three years separated from her.