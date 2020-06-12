‘Sometimes always never’ and ‘Because they don't know what they do Debut in Streaming – Up News Info

Bill Nighy is set to score a three-word score this weekend with drama Sometimes always never, which will virtually open in theaters today before it is available to order on July 10.

Directed by former member of the British band The Farm, Carl Hunter and written by Frank Cottrell Boyce, the film follows Alan (Nighy), an elegant tailor who has spent years searching for his son Michael, who disappeared after he left his life … about a Scrabble game. With a body to identify and his family shattered, Alan must fix the relationship with his youngest son Peter (Sam Riley) and solve the mystery of an online gamer who he believes could be Michael, so that he can finally go ahead and reunite his family. . The film also stars Alice Lowe, Jenny Agutter and Tim McInnerny /

Marking Hunter's feature film debut, the play debuted in 2018 at the London Film Festival before hitting the festival circuit and screening in various cities around the world. To get into the spirit of the movie, many Scrabble groups plan to virtually attend the opening screenings of the weekend.

Check out the trailer below.

Daniel Karslake documentary Because they do not know what they are doing sheds a dazzling light on the intersection of religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity in the United States.

As we sit in the middle of Pride Month, the documentary follows the emotional, and sometimes hard-to-see, travels of four faith families with LGBTQ children. There's Rob and Linda Robertson, whose evangelical church convinced them to put their son on conversion therapy. Lifetime Presbyterians David and Sally McBride try to overcome their shock when their youngest son introduced himself to them as a transgender woman. There are also Víctor Báez and Annette Febo, whose Catholicism and Puerto Rican culture made their gay son afraid to leave. Finally, there are Harold and Coleen Porcher, mixed-race parents of a non-binary child who suffered self-harm.

The documentary, which opens practically today, features internationally renowned religious leaders, including Bishop Gene Robinson, Pastor Dr. Delman Coates, Reverend Dr. Jacqui Lewis, and Reverend Cynthia Alice Anderson, as well as Sarah McBride, the candidate for the Delaware Senate 2020 who, in 2016, was the first openly transgender person to address the Democratic National Convention.

Check out the trailer below.

game of Thrones former student Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is swapping Westeros' dragons fantasy for mystery in the dramatic thriller Exit plan directed by Jonas Alexander Arnby who re-teams with screenwriter Rasmus Birch, who worked on When animals dream. The photo premieres today on VOD and in theaters available.

In Exit plan, Coster-Waldau plays Max, an insurance claims investigator who tracks down a mysterious death to the remote Hotel Aurora, a secret and unique facility that specializes in assisted suicide. His investigation reveals disturbing revelations that compel Max to question the very nature of life and death, and the realization that he may not be able to escape. The film also stars Tuva Novotny, Kate Ashfield, Robert Aramayo, Sonja Richter, Kaya Wilkins, Sobjørg Højfeldt, Lorraine Hilton, Slimane Daz, Jan Bijvoet, and Johanna Wokalek.

Actors Bella Thorne and Jake Manley channel their inner Bonnie and Clyde into Infamous. Written and directed by Joshua Caldwell, the action thriller, which also stars Amber Riley, features Thorne as Arielle, a dreamer who longs for popularity, while Manley plays ex-convict Dean who works for his abusive father. The two meet and have an instant connection, but after the accidental death of Dean's father, they run away. During their runaway adventure, they rob gas stations and small shops, and because they live in an age of "it didn't happen unless it's on social media," Arielle broadcasts her thefts live, leading to a not-so-happy ending.

It was also released today on VOD and digital, directed by Julien Seri Darkness falls starring Shawn Ashmore as detective Jeff Anderson, whose wife committed suicide, or so it seems. He is convinced that it is a murder and becomes obsessed with the investigation and discovers that his wife was the victim of a team of serial killers of father and son. As a result, break the rules to stop them.

Arriving at VOD on June 16 is The brief history of the long road directed and written by Ani Simon-Kennedy and starring Sabrina Carpenter as Nola who, as the movie's title suggests, lives her life on the open road. Her father (Steven Ogg) is an anchor to her life as they travel across the country in an RV. In a turn of events, Nola ends up alone on the road and prepares to meet her separated mother. After his RV breaks down, he teams up with a body shop owner (Danny Trejo).