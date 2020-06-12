"Small Businesses Were Not Left Behind,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – To promote the impact of the federal Payment Protection Program, Jovita Carranza, chief of the Small Business Administration, met with small business owners in Dallas on Friday.

The Trump administration credits the federal loan program as a major factor in improving the economy and returning millions of jobs.

"Because of this president who put small businesses front and center, there were no small businesses left," Carranza said. "As a result of that, we were not only able to achieve the return of more than two million employees, but also the fact that we (put) more than half a billion dollars on the market."

So far, more than $ 500 billion in mainly forgivable loans have been administered through the PPP established by the CARES Law with $ 130 billion still available.

However, the loan deadline is fast approaching.

Small business owners have until June 30 to be approved, which means most will probably have to start the application process in the next week or so.

Carranza, a member of Trump's cabinet, stopped by Eno’s Pizza Tavern in the Bishop Arts District to show a successful PPP loan story.

Owner Shane Spillers credits the PPP that his restaurant received for being able to avoid layoffs and bring back the formerly fired workers.

Spillers said he has brought 75% of his staff back to his Bishop Arts District location despite being under state capacity restrictions.

"We are trying to resist the pain and the pain that we all feel right now and end up on the other side," Spillers said. "What the PPP offers us, at this time, (is) a life preserver."

Despite an initial rush in the first round of loans, demand slowed.

Many business owners remain reluctant to accept the loan, as they are concerned about not complying with the rules for the loan to be forgiven.

Last week, Congress loosened those rules, giving companies more flexibility on how they can spend money and extending the time money needs to be spent from eight to 24 weeks to achieve forgiveness.