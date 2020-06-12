Siesta Key Star Alex Kompothecras & # 39; Girlfriend Gives Birth

Nap key star Alex Kompothecras he is officially a dad

Alex's mother Beth Bronson-Kompothecras, confirmed that his girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, gave birth to a girl.

"Our hearts are full of love when Gary and I welcome our first grandchild," he said in an Instagram announcement posted on Thursday, June 12. "She is beautiful … there are no words. Congratulations Alyssa and Alex that you are going to be amazing parents! We love you all so much."

In December, the reality show personality confirmed that he and Alyssa were expecting their first child together, but the news was met with an explosive claim by Alex's ex-girlfriend and Nap key co-star, Juliette Porter.

"I miss how he cheated on her with me several months ago, but that's okay," Juliette wrote on Instagram at the time.