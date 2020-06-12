Siesta Key Star Alex Kompothecras & # 39; Girlfriend Gives Birth

Nap key star Alex Kompothecras he is officially a dad
Alex's mother Beth Bronson-Kompothecras, confirmed that his girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, gave birth to a girl.
"Our hearts are full of love when Gary and I welcome our first grandchild," he said in an Instagram announcement posted on Thursday, June 12. "She is beautiful … there are no words. Congratulations Alyssa and Alex that you are going to be amazing parents! We love you all so much."
In December, the reality show personality confirmed that he and Alyssa were expecting their first child together, but the news was met with an explosive claim by Alex's ex-girlfriend and Nap key co-star, Juliette Porter.
"I miss how he cheated on her with me several months ago, but that's okay," Juliette wrote on Instagram at the time.
Alex, 25, never publicly addressed Juliette's allegations, though in a teaser for the next Nap key In the season, which premieres next Tuesday, fans see Juliette break the news to Alyssa that she and Alex connected during a trip to Nashville.
"He thinks he can do whatever he wants and get away with it, but she deserves to know," says Juliette, before saying to Alyssa on the phone, "I pretended to be your boyfriend in Nashville."
ME! News recently caught up with Juliette about her decision to address the matter directly with Alyssa.
"He wanted Alex to tell him," he shared. "I gave him a lot of opportunities. It had been a good amount of time since Nashville happened and I had texted him here and there saying, 'Hey, I really don't feel comfortable with this. I just want to move on and I don't feel that I can move on until she knows it. She was manipulating me and they pushed me over the edge. "
Juliette, who has a new man in her life after a separation from The Bachelor& # 39; s Robby Hayes, has yet to tackle the birth of Alex and Alyssa's newborn.
Look at all the drama that unfolds when Nap key returns on Tuesday the 16th at 8 p.m. on MTV
—Mike Vulpo report