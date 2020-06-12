Shows like Fawlty Towers, Gone with the Wind, and Little Britain were pulled out due to 'racial' sketches & # 39;

Many television broadcasters have been reviewing the movies and shows they broadcast in light of the & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; movement. and they have decided to eliminate the procedures that are now considered offensive.

Following the death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes, Black Lives Matter protests have occurred worldwide.

This powerful movement has led broadcasters to take more account of the content they offer, which means that many programs have been removed or offensive scenes or sketches have been edited, and here is a list of everything that you will no longer be able to. see.

Broadcast services have said they may host the shows in the future along with information about their controversial scenes.

Little Britain







(Image: BBC)



The BBC says they made the decision to remove the David Walliams and Matt Lucas comedy from their service because "times have changed,quot; since it first aired.

The creators have recently come under fire for portraying black women by white men, with Walliams in dark makeup and a large afro wig to portray the overweight Desiree DeVere.







(Image: BBC)



Lucas also used a black face to play Pastor Jesse King, who said he was "from the ghetto,quot; and spoke in tongues to heal the sick.

The mighty Boosh





(Image: BBC)



The Mighty Boosh by Noel Fielding and Julian Barratt, which first aired in 2004, has been removed from Netflix.

It is currently still available on the BBC iPlayer, but was recently criticized after Fielding's portrayed character The Spirit Of Jazz wore a black face and was called by many to be removed.

Bo ’Selecta







(Image: Channel 4)



Last week, comedian Leigh Francis issued a tearful apology for playing black celebrities on sketch show Bo & # 39; Selecta.

The comic starred stars such as Michael Jackson, Craig David, Trisha Goddard, and Mel B, which first aired in 2002.

The program has been taken from the Channel 4 All 4 broadcast platform.

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: "We support Leigh in her decision to reflect on Bo Selecta in light of recent events and have agreed with him to remove the program from the All 4 archive."

League of Gentleman







(Image: BBC)



The sketch show, based on the sinister fictional city of Royston Vasey, was a success after its launch as a radio series in 1997 before running for three television series from 1999 to 2002.

Starring Mark Gatiss, Reece Shearsmith, and Steve Pemberton, who also co-wrote the series alongside Jeremy Dyson, The League Of Gentlemen won a TV Bafta Award among other accolades.

Reece Shearsmith played the character Papa Lazarou, a black-faced circus ringmaster.

Netflix has removed the series from its broadcast, but it still remains on BBC iPlayer.

Fawlty Towers









The comedy of the 1970s has often been hailed as a "comedy classic," but BBC-owned UKTV has decided to drop the episode "The Germans,quot; due to "racial slurs."

The episode first aired in 1975 and sees John Cleese's character, Basil Fawlty, goose as he shouts "don't mention the war,quot; in front of a group of Germans who are visiting his hotel.

gone With the Wind





(Image: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)



The HBO Max streaming service has temporarily removed Gone with the Wind from its movie offering.

The 1939 Romantic Epic is the highest grossing movie of all time when adjusted for inflation and stars Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable as the iconic romantic characters Scarlett O & # 39; Hara and Rhett Butler, opposite Olivua de Havilland as Melanie. Hamilton.

Gone With the Wind won ten Academy Awards after its release, including Best Picture, Best Director for Victor Fleming and Best Actress for Leigh.

"Gone with the wind is a product of its time and represents some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that, unfortunately, have been common in American society," read the statement given to Variety.