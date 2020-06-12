Shot man, killed by agents in Lancaster – Up News Info Los Angeles

LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A man was shot dead by Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies in Lancaster early Thursday morning.

Michael Thomas, 62, was killed in his living room after officers responded to reports of domestic violence inside the home. According to the deputies, Thomas came to the door but refused to comply.

"I heard Michael say, 'I have a right not to let you into my house,'" said his girlfriend, Kimberly. However, his story differs from what deputies tell about what happened next.

The sheriff's department says that Thomas fought with the agents, ducked down to try to take one of his weapons, causing one of the agents to shoot.

Kimberly says Thomas was just trying to get away from the deputies.

The family's attorney, Bradley Gage, said that Thomas did not have a gun and that he was not hurting his fiancee. According to the family, the two only had a verbal argument and there was no reason for Thomas to be arrested in the first place.

"That is exactly why we have a fourth amendment," said Gage. "It is to avoid the kinds of illegal searches and seizures in which the police enter people's houses and damage or, here, kill them."

The shooting occurred at 5:23 a.m. in the 600 block of West Avenue H12, reports the sheriff's department.

Currently, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies are not required to use body cameras. The Los Angeles County Office of Inspector General is investigating the shooting.