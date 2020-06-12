Shooting "Gone With The Wind" was a "no-brainer," but it will return to HBO Max because "we can't censor it," says Bob Greenblatt of WarnerMedia to SiriusXM.

Bob Greenblatt, president of entertainment and consumer direct at WarnerMedia, called the decision to temporarily withdraw gone With the Wind "Obvious," but said it will be restored because "we cannot censor these films."

The executive made the comments Thursday in an interview on Sirius XM with Jess Cagle, the former editor of People and Weekly entertainment. (Listen to an excerpt above).

"I don't regret knocking him down for a second," Greenblatt said. “I just wish I had filed it in the first place with the disclaimer. And we just didn't do that. "

If the film had been broadcast on a linear network, as is often the case in classic WarnerMedia Turner films, it wouldn't need a disclaimer because "because they often talk about these issues," Greenblatt said. When the movie returns to the streaming service, he added, he will have a disclaimer attached to the feature. It will also be accompanied by images from a "highly detailed" panel discussion held at the 2019 edition of the annual TCM festival in Los Angeles, with academics, writers, and producers evaluating the film's complicated legacy.

"This is a complicated movie, without a doubt one of the most viewed movies of all time and the most awarded," Greenblatt said. “And it has these problems that are not insignificant. Especially, you know in this moment in the world that we are now. "

Greenblatt credited writer and director John Ridley for posing the problem in a LA Times opinion piece. But he said Ridley agreed that "we cannot censor these films, edit them, or simply lock them in a vault." We must not deny that they exist, we must show them to people, but also in the right context. And hopefully shed some light on these issues, which you know, affected Hollywood. Last century in Hollywood, there are many darker moments in the film that we have to talk about. "