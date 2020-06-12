Sherman Oaks School Holds Drive-In Graduation – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Students at a Sherman Oaks school held a drive-in, theater-style graduation at Van Nuys on Thursday night.

The graduation was organized for seniors at the Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies, a 4- to 12-year-old magnet school that is part of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

300 cars lined up to participate in the ceremony, which included a prerecorded graduation that was shown on a giant screen.

There were also food trucks and a band on hand to help celebrate the milestone.

The William S. Hart Union High School District in Santa Clarita held a series of car graduation ceremonies this month, complete with a stage. The students, covering their faces, crossed the stage, heard their names read, and took their photos, before returning to the cars.

Last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced that car shows could celebrate graduations, birthdays and other events. However, they cannot include vehicles such as bicycles, golf carts, convertibles, or motorcycles.