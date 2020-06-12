Sharon Stone remembers being thrown through the kitchen when lightning struck her

WENN

During an interview on the Brett Goldstein Films to Be Buried With podcast, the actress from & # 39; Basic Instinct & # 39; details the terrifying incident and what had to happen next.

Sharon stone She narrowly escaped death when she was struck by lightning in her own home.

The 62-year-old actress recalled the terrifying incident during an interview on Brett GoldsteinThe Films to Be Buried With podcast, as she recalled how she was filling her iron with water from her home well when the strike occurred.

"I was filling the iron with water," Sharon said. "I had a hand on the tap, a hand on the iron and the well was struck by lightning and the light came on through the water. I was picked up and thrown through the kitchen, and I hit the refrigerator."

The force of the shock knocked Sharon unconscious, and it was only when her mother hit her in the face that she woke up.

"My mother was standing there, and my mother just hit me in the face and brought me," recalled the Casino star. "He was in such an altered state."

The "Basic Instinct" actress was rushed to the hospital to undergo an electrocardiogram (EKG), which showed that she still had electricity throughout her body.

"I had to go get EKGs every day for 10 days," he said.

However, the incident was not the first time that Sharon escaped death. He also suffered a stroke in 2001 and said to Goldstein, "I've had a lot of things … it's crazy."