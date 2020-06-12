Senator Amy Klobuchar has yet to be ruled out as Biden's vice president, but Democrats believe her chances have faded – Up News Info

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden's search for a running mate is entering a second round of background screening for a shrinking list of potential vice presidential nominees, with several black women in contention.

Democrats with knowledge of the process said Biden's search committee has narrowed the options down to just six serious contenders after initial interviews. Those still in dispute include Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California, as well as Susan Rice, who served as national security adviser to President Barack Obama.

The process remains somewhat fluid, according to those in the know, and additional candidates may still be asked to undergo the extensive document review process now underway for top candidates. Those familiar with the Biden search spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the process.

One contender whose position appears to have fallen is Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who was a prosecutor years ago in the county that includes Minneapolis. During that period, more than two dozen people, mostly minorities, died during encounters with the police.

While people with knowledge of Biden's background investigation process did not rule out Klobuchar, he is widely viewed among Democrats with close ties to the Biden campaign as less likely to be exploited at recent events.

Biden, who has already said he will choose a woman as his candidate, faces a surge in calls from Democrats to put a woman of color on the ticket, both because of the outsized role black voters played on the road. from Biden to the nomination as the trial on racism and inequality that shocked the nation after the death of George Floyd. The black Minneapolis man died after a white police officer pressed his knee to his neck for several minutes, an episode that was captured on video.

Terry McAuliffe, former governor of Virginia and former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said that while Biden's election would likely be "all about personal chemistry," it would be "exciting for the party,quot; to have a black woman on a presidential party ticket. main for the first time.

The campaign's shortlist includes several black women, including Harris and Rice. Aides have also closely scrutinized Florida Rep. Val Demings and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, both black, and New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Latina.

Biden's background screening committee had conversations with a larger group of women earlier this spring; Those who continue in the process have been asked to submit financial records, previous briefs and other documentation. Biden has had several public and private interactions with many of the women her background investigation committee has considered so far, but has not yet had formal one-on-one interviews to expressly discuss # 2 on the ticket. Those are not expected for several weeks.

Rice, who worked closely with Biden during his time as vice president, has become a favorite among some former Obama administration officials and is personally close to the former president. She has never held elected office, but she has extensive experience in foreign policy, including as the United States' ambassador to the United Nations. It has also been an outspoken criticism of the Trump administration since leaving the White House and considering running for the US Senate. USA In Maine.

Rice has long been a target of Republicans, including statements she made after the 2012 deadly attacks on Americans in Benghazi, Libya. Republicans also accused her of spying on Michael Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser, although records declassified by the Trump administration show no evidence that Rice incorrectly accessed any information.

Harris and Warren have been viewed as the top contenders for the No. 2 spot since their own presidential campaigns ended.

Warren and Biden have forged a surprising bond in recent months and regularly discuss the progressive political ideas that the Massachusetts senator put at the forefront of her campaign. Biden has already adopted his bankruptcy reform bill. And now, with the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic slowdown elevating the basics of government, some Democrats see Warren's policy credentials as an asset to the ticket.

A Biden-Warren pairing would mean both Democrats on the ticket are white and in their 70s. Biden is 77 and Warren is 70.

Harris is the only black contender to have won a statewide office, a remarkable experience given Biden's emphasis on wanting a "president-ready,quot; partner. She and Biden have also demonstrated a comfortable way for each other in online fundraising. Harris is an expert voice in criminal justice discussions, but some black progressives skeptically view his background as a prosecutor.

