Scott Morrison says Queensland & # 39; will nominate a date & # 39; for the reopening of the border

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the Queensland state government has named July 10 as the date the borders will reopen after forcing the issue into the National Cabinet.

Earlier this week, Palaszczuk signaled a July reopening, as outlined in the state's three-step roadmap to ease restrictions released in May.

On the roadmap Posted May 8, it reads on a July 10 date: "Subject to additional planning and review, intra-state and interstate travel will be allowed."

Ms Palasczczuk was expected to present to the media after the national cabinet in more detail pointed out the road map.

A spokeswoman for Ms. Palaszczuk said she would still make a decision at the end of the month.

"If someone can't come to their state from Sydney, then someone can't come to their state from Singapore," said Morrison, speaking on the subject of international student agreements.

"If you want to open borders for international students, then you must open borders for Australians.

"I appreciate the Queensland Government's decision to nominate a date for the opening of that border in Queensland. That is welcome."

South Australia will open its borders on Monday, July 20, Prime Minister Steven Marshall announced.

However, legal advice is still being sought on whether travelers from some regions will still have to isolate themselves.

Marshall announced that restriction changes have been made in stage three.

"So starting July 20, we are going to remove all state borders, so this is going to remove the restriction that was imposed on all of those who are going back to South Australia, whether they're coming back from South Australia or someone from the interstate come on, "he said.

"Now, the international border remains, but as of July 20, the state border will be removed for all states.

"We will examine some of the state borders with individual jurisdictions that are doing particularly well.

"We don't want to unnecessarily detain people for two weeks of isolation if they don't pose a health risk in South Australia."

Morrison said Western Australia was the only state that was not yet likely to open its borders in July.

"It is not a position of the National Cabinet that Western Australia has followed on that issue or any of the other states, it is a matter that they have chosen to do unilaterally and it is for them to make their explanations on those issues," he said. said.

Moment that changed the mayor's opinion on border closures

This morning, Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate also changed his tune about border closings.

After supporting the state's hardline border stance, he asked Palasczuk to nominate a date.

Tate said images of 30,000 protesters gathered last Saturday in Brisbane changed their minds.

"I call it what I see it. COVID-19 is a dynamic moving target when I called it, I absolutely endorsed it because no one could tell you how contagious the disease was at the time," he said this morning.

"Thirty thousand protesters who do not abide by COVID-19 wake you up and say 'well, something is wrong here'.

"The scoreboard has changed and you have to re-evaluate."

Despite changing his mind about the state government's stance on the borders, Tate said he was not asking for an immediate reopening, just a specific date for companies to plan ahead.

"After today's national cabinet, I would like to know a date … so that airlines can plan, companies can plan, they can resupply, all those kinds of things," he said.

"You can't just go right, tomorrow we open because people can't just fight to get ready on time."

Tate pointed out exactly two weeks after the protests as a possible date to open the border.

"(It would be) great to have a statement that says' by the time the 14 days are over and there is no positive case of that event, it has been a great experiment for 20,000 or 30,000 people (let's open) the border & # 39; ", said. .

"You don't need to be a genius."