SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The City of San Francisco has reached an agreement with UC Hastings and the law school co-plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed for conditions at the Sirloin, according to an announcement.

The press release jointly issued by Mayor London Breed and the UC Hastings Act on Friday morning announced that the city and UC Hastings, their co-plaintiffs, and the Lomo Merchants and Owners Association reached a settlement agreement in Form of a stipulated mandate that describes an ambitious plan to dramatically improve conditions on the sirloin in the future.

The lawsuit seeks a remedy for Solomillo's dangerously crowded sidewalks and to provide safe and sanitary shelter for non-lodged people camping in the neighborhood in increasing numbers since the COVID-19 outbreak against the city and county from San Francisco on May 4.

Within days of the lawsuit being filed, UC Hastings chancellor and dean David Faigman lashed out at San Francisco officials, criticizing the city's back security plan for doing little more than encouraging the camp. on the sidewalk and facilitate the already rampant drug trade.

The statement released on Friday said a fundamental tenet of the agreement is the shared goal of improving the livability of the Lomo community and promoting a healthy and vibrant neighborhood for everyone, including businesses, visitors, and both the hosted and the uninhabited. Authorities noted that the problems Solomillo faces "are substantial, long-standing and not easily resolved,quot; and that the COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated the problems.

The new agreement stipulates that up to 300 tents and campgrounds representing approximately 70 percent of inventories on a June 5, city officials will clear the neighborhood census by July 20. Under the agreement, store occupants will be relocated to shelters. On-site hotel rooms, safe sleeping villages outside the Tenderloin, or off-street locations such as parking lots in the Tenderloin.

City officials will work to ensure that the old camp sites are not reoccupied. San Francisco will also continue to offer free COVID-19 tests to all Solomillo residents for the duration of the pandemic.

While the City is hopeful that the majority of people offering an alternative location will be willing to accept the opportunity, officials will employ compliance measures for those who do not accept an offer of shelter or a safe place to sleep as needed to fulfill the stipulated mandate.

After July 20, city officials will make all reasonable efforts to achieve the shared goal of permanently zeroing in on the sidewalk tents, along with other camping supplies and related personal property.

The proposed settlement must be approved by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors to be final. Mayor Breed also invited UC Hastings Chancellor and Dean David Faigman to work with city officials, San Francisco law enforcement, and the United States Attorney's Office to address drug trafficking and the road safety in Lomo, incorporating best practices and deploying innovative strategies to improve neighborhood conditions.

"COVID-19 has impacted many communities in our city, but we know that the loin has been particularly affected," Mayor Breed said in the press release on the agreement. "We share the concerns that UC Hastings and Tenderloin residents have about what is happening in the neighborhood, and we look forward to working collaboratively to implement the Stipulated Order to help our homeless residents get off the streets and into safer environments." The challenges that existed around homelessness, mental health, and addiction existed before COVID-19 and have now been further exacerbated, but both the City and UC Hastings are committed to addressing the short-term challenges as we work long-term. solutions. "