"Saints And Sinners" Producer Swirl Films Names Two BET Veterans For Key Executive Releases – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Independent urban production team Swirl Films, known for the hit drama series Bounce Saints and sinners, has added two former BET executives to its management ranks.

Robert Boyd joins the company as chief operating officer and Tony Strickland as chief and executive co-producer without a script. Both will be located in Atlanta, where Swirl Films is headquartered, and report to Eric Tomosunas, the company's founder and CEO.

As Swirl's chief operating officer, Boyd will direct his day-to-day operations, as well as all aspects of production, focusing on live events and entertainment shows with Tupelo Raycom.

Boyd was previously SVP of programming operations for BET Networks. In that role, he oversaw the negotiation of development and production deals in general, as well as other television-related service providers and staff. Prior to BET, Boyd served as senior vice president of studio operations and production sales for Paramount Pictures.

Strickland will lead Swirl's efforts in alternative and unscripted programming as well as specials. He will direct development executives and supervise producers, as well as hire showrunners for unscripted and musical specials.

From 2017 to 2019, Strickland was vice president of physical production at BET Networks, where he led the network's production management teams for tents and music specials. He previously held director and senior director roles at BET, working on series such as Monique's show, The game and Being Mary Jane.

Founded in 2008, Swirl has produced series for BET, Lifetime, Hallmark, and Netflix, among others. In 2019, he purchased a 100,000-square-foot studio in Atlanta.

"Swirl Films has ambitious goals for growth over the next year and it is imperative that we bring the right leaders with the right experience to work with us to get there," said Tomosunas. "Robert and Tony are armed with years of diverse experience in operations and productions of all scales around the world, and their experience will be crucial as we continue on this growth path."

Boyd called it "an honor to partner with Eric and continue to build on the 360-degree production model that encompasses the stages of Swirl Films, production management, and post-production support for our new and old partners."

Strickland described his new role as "a once in a lifetime opportunity," adding: "The goal is to make a cultural impact with the content we produce, and I am confident we will do so here at Swirl Films."