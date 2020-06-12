Sacramento County's fast-growing Grantline fire causes evacuations – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (Up News Info SF / CBS13) – A fast-moving, wind-driven lawn fire in eastern Sacramento County has caused evacuations, reports Up News Info Sacramento.

The so-called Grantline Fire is located near Grant Line Road and Kiefer Boulevard in the city of Sloughhouse, according to firefighters.

By around 1:30 p.m., it had grown to approximately 350 acres, according to Cal Fire.

#GrantFire It is close to Grantline Road and Keifer Blvd in Sacramento County and is 350 acres. @CALFIREAEU pic.twitter.com/DfBWonjADp – CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 12, 2020

Sacramento Metro Fire and Cal Fire units are on the scene.

Evacuations were ordered in the Glory Road area, according to Sacramento Fire. Highway closings and additional evacuations were anticipated, according to firefighters.

The fire moved beyond Pleasant Hill Ln onto Prarie City Rd. This is wind driven. Motorists must avoid the area, occupants must take refuge in defensible areas without combustible vegetation, and residents must not return to their properties in the area. – Sacramento Metro Fire (@metrofirepio) June 12, 2020

https://twitter.com/RSantosTV/status/1271537182184886272