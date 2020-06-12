Sacramento County's fast-growing Grantline fire causes evacuations – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (Up News Info SF / CBS13) – A fast-moving, wind-driven lawn fire in eastern Sacramento County has caused evacuations, reports Up News Info Sacramento.

The so-called Grantline Fire is located near Grant Line Road and Kiefer Boulevard in the city of Sloughhouse, according to firefighters.

By around 1:30 p.m., it had grown to approximately 350 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Sacramento Metro Fire and Cal Fire units are on the scene.

Evacuations were ordered in the Glory Road area, according to Sacramento Fire. Highway closings and additional evacuations were anticipated, according to firefighters.

