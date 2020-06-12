Russia prepares to reveal mysterious missile system during Victory Day Parade

A mysterious missile system was discovered during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade that will take place on Moscow's Red Square on June 24 to celebrate 75 years after victory in World War II.

The new RG.ru has reported that the new missile system is called TOS-2 and this is an improved variant of the TOS-1 heavy flamethrower system.

The new artillery system is a hybrid of the Ural-63706-0120 wheeled truck chassis, with a multiple rocket launcher and a thermobaric weapon that is equipped with on-board computing, inertial navigation, and aiming systems. It is designed to burn and destroy buildings and structures and the enemy's workforce. The flamethrower fires 220mm rockets with the thermobaric warhead.

– Advertising –

The Russian Heavy Flamethrower System is a unique weapon for its built-in technical solutions, assigned combat missions, and combat efficiency, and is unrivaled in the world.

The TOS-1 and now TOS-2 systems are capable of firing thermobaric rockets and incendiary ammunition.

In addition, Russia plans to unveil its new advanced version of the Pantsir Anti-Aircraft Anti-Aircraft Missile (AAGM) system during the upcoming massive military parade on Moscow's Red Square.